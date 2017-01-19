News By Tag
LawBase Partners with LegalShift to Bring BakerManage Framework
This latest enhancement offers clients an LPM methodology that has been implemented across thousands of legal matters and is proven to achieve significant cost savings and efficiencies for legal teams and their clients. The LPM software is available as an integrated component of LawBase or as a stand-alone product. These new LPM capabilities include:
· A proven LPM workflow
· Project planning and statement of work development
· Team roles and responsibilities definition
· Legal spend and matter estimating tools
· Budget monitoring and change order tracking
· Status reporting templates
· Enhanced data capture to support alternative pricing
· Workflows to promote collaborative client and team communications
· A process for capturing improvements or opportunities for future innovation
"We are thrilled to be able to offer the additional capability of legal process management to our customers," states Phil Homburger, president of LawBase. "Being able to partner with LegalShift to bring Baker Donelson's BakerManage®
LPM expert David Rueff explains, "Based on my experience and leveraging BakerManage®
"We are pleased that LawBase has selected our BakerManage®
LawBase is a powerful and configurable case management solution. With LawBase, law firms, corporate legal departments and government agencies can track a file's progress, maintain client files within various areas of the law, keep complete calendars and schedules, maintain file room management and perform large repetitive tasks with just a few keystrokes, saving time and money.
LegalShift helps law firms and law departments optimize operational efficiencies and better manage work through practical enhancements. Through a partnership with Baker Donelson – a leading law firm innovator and one of the first of only a few law firms to invest in the development of its own LPM program – the company licenses and makes use of the BakerManage®™
About LegalShift, LLC
LegalShift (www.legalshift.com) is a consulting and business advisory services firm focused on helping in-house legal teams and their law firms better manage legal portfolios, improve business operations and reduce legal spend. The company offers strategic guidance and tactical know-how in the areas of financial spend, legal project management, process improvement, legal service delivery, organizational change and technology deployment.
About LawBase
LawBase (www.lawbase.com) is the leading case and matter management software package in the legal industry and currently being used by thousands in law firms, Fortune 500 corporate legal departments and government agencies nationwide. LawBase was developed by Synaptec Software, a veteran company in the software field with more than 36 years of experience in developing the most adaptable, intuitive case and matter management product on the market today.
Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
