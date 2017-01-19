 
Industry News





LawBase Partners with LegalShift to Bring BakerManage Framework

 
 
Listed Under

DENVER - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- LawBase, the leading case and matter management system designed to increase productivity, today announced that the company has partnered with LegalShift, a leading legal management consulting and advisory firm, to integrate the award-winning legal project management (LPM) framework, BakerManage®, into its LawBase offering. LawBase will be showcasing this innovative LPM toolset next week at Legaltech New York in booth #311 and in the company's Product Demonstration Suite.

This latest enhancement offers clients an LPM methodology that has been implemented across thousands of legal matters and is proven to achieve significant cost savings and efficiencies for legal teams and their clients. The LPM software is available as an integrated component of LawBase or as a stand-alone product. These new LPM capabilities include:

·          A proven LPM workflow

·          Project planning and statement of work development

·          Team roles and responsibilities definition

·          Legal spend and matter estimating tools

·          Budget monitoring and change order tracking

·          Status reporting templates

·          Enhanced data capture to support alternative pricing

·          Workflows to promote collaborative client and team communications

·          A process for capturing improvements or opportunities for future innovation

"We are thrilled to be able to offer the additional capability of legal process management to our customers," states Phil Homburger, president of LawBase. "Being able to partner with LegalShift to bring Baker Donelson's BakerManage® LPM to our users is the next step in offering our clients the most robust case and matter management system. We have prided ourselves over the years on collaborating with leading organizations and integrating popular legal software into LawBase to make sure our clients have the best possible return on their investment. We are dedicated to always providing the best technology to our clients."

LPM expert David Rueff explains, "Based on my experience and leveraging BakerManage® LPM over the past six years with Baker Donelson's lawyers and clients, I have seen the dramatic impact that LPM processes can have on the lawyer/client relationship. Specifically, our teams have experienced upwards of a 30 percent reduction in spend and a corresponding 50 percent reduction in matter duration through LPM. Importantly, LPM enables service providers to meet these objectives while still optimizing return on investment."

"We are pleased that LawBase has selected our BakerManage® LPM framework as a foundation for its LawBase LPM software," shares Scott Rosenberg, managing director and corporate counsel of LegalShift. "We work with our clients to implement LPM processes resulting in greater transparency and proactive management of the business side of legal matters."

LawBase is a powerful and configurable case management solution. With LawBase, law firms, corporate legal departments and government agencies can track a file's progress, maintain client files within various areas of the law, keep complete calendars and schedules, maintain file room management and perform large repetitive tasks with just a few keystrokes, saving time and money.

LegalShift helps law firms and law departments optimize operational efficiencies and better manage work through practical enhancements. Through a partnership with Baker Donelson – a leading law firm innovator and one of the first of only a few law firms to invest in the development of its own LPM program – the company licenses and makes use of the BakerManage®™ LPM framework, inclusive of strategy, best practice processes, organizational refinement and tools.

About LegalShift, LLC
LegalShift (www.legalshift.com) is a consulting and business advisory services firm focused on helping in-house legal teams and their law firms better manage legal portfolios, improve business operations and reduce legal spend. The company offers strategic guidance and tactical know-how in the areas of financial spend, legal project management, process improvement, legal service delivery, organizational change and technology deployment.

About LawBase
LawBase (www.lawbase.com) is the leading case and matter management software package in the legal industry and currently being used by thousands in law firms, Fortune 500 corporate legal departments and government agencies nationwide. LawBase was developed by Synaptec Software, a veteran company in the software field with more than 36 years of experience in developing the most adaptable, intuitive case and matter management product on the market today.

Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Source:LawBase
Email:***@edgelegalmarketing.com Email Verified
