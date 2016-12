Aussizz Group opened up Two New Offices in Adelaide & Brisbane this December!

Aussizz Group - New Offices in Adelaide & Brisbane

-- Aussizz Group, a renowned name in immigration and education consulting services, added another feather to its cap by inaugurating two offices in Adelaide and Brisbane this December.Adelaide branch is located on the King William Street, which is the main street of Australian state capital cities, while the Brisbane office is located on the Adelaide street, which runs between and parallel to Queen Street and Ann Street.Both the offices are designed modishly to promote productivity in a collaborative environment. The space inside is fully-equipped with conference rooms along with modern communication facilities, seminar rooms and reception services.Adelaide & Brisbane have always been the most preferred cities for a large number of international students, who are looking for affordable educational opportunitiesBoth the cities are highly renowned for quality lifestyle, best universities and education providers.This is when Aussizz Group took an oath to serve those aspiring students with their exceptional services and support. Both the branches have registered MARA agents on board to help clients with career counselling, visa assistance and migration.The company has headquarters operating in Melbourne (Australia) with the branches located in Sydney, Perth and Clayton. It has served thousands of aspiring students and immigrants successfully, who want to live, study and work in Australia, New Zealand as well as Canada.", said Dharmendra Patel, the Managing Director at Aussizz Group. He also said, "We have alsoHe further added, "".For more information on Aussizz Group or to get consultation from their immigration experts, visit their website http://www.aussizzgroup.com/ or Email: info@aussizz.com.Aussizz Group is one of the most trusted immigration and education consultancies operating in Australia and India. The company has the expertise in offering career counselling, course and university selection guidance, admission and student visa, partner visa, business visa, employer sponsored visa, professional year enrolment, pre-departure and post-arrival support services.Level 4, 90 King William Street,Adelaide, SA - 5000, AustraliaMobile: +61-4-3286-9959E-mail: adelaide@aussizz.comSuite 3, Level 4, 144 Adelaide Street,Brisbane, QLD - 4000, AustraliaMobile: +61-4-3147-6111E-mail: brisbane@aussizz.com