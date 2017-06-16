News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Enthralling! Aussizz Group now present in PUNE!
Hard work and persistent efforts has its own rewards. When blessed with the rewards, it comes with greater responsibilities.
India has large pool of young talent and all of them aspire to build a bright future. Many such talents are eagerly wanting to gain an international foot in various industry and global exposure so as to grow and contribute something which will be impactful. However, when it comes to discovering the path to such an apex, there is no fix direction. On top of it, there might be many stumbling blocks than stepping stones! Having guidance at the disposal is always helpful. Aussizz Group, too, believe the same and hence are relentlessly making an effort to help as many such aspirants as possible in different areas whether it is for studying abroad or migrating to country like Australia.
Aussizz Group has always put the best foot forward when it came to providing the clients with essential services in the immigration and student visa. These matters are very sensitive and in-depth knowledge and proper understanding of the situation at hand is crucial.
Moreover, to migrate or study at any international destinations, one of the prime requirements is fulfilling English Language criteria. There are 2 exams that are currently accepted as English Proficiency Tests and they are IELTS- International English Language Test System and PTE Academic- Pearson Test of English (Academic). Both these tests have a structure and not every person is well versed or good at cracking these crucial test. Therefore, Aussizz Group's coaching team is all equipped with best knowledge and teaching practices to help the candidates obtain required scores to be able to proceed further with their study or migration application for any country. With impeccable IELTS and PTE coaching, many students achieve desired their scores. Not just that, the PTE-A test can also be taken at discounted prices by buying PTE Voucher. Aussizz Group being authorised re-seller of it provides the PTE exam voucher at attractive discounts with other benefits.
In order to provide more aspirants with the state-of-art services and facilities, it was beneficial to have more offices in India that can easily cater to various requirements and dilemmas of the people. The team is armed with qualified agents who are certified by various authorities like MARA (Migration Agents Registration Authority), MIA (Migration Institute of Australia), QEAC (Qualified Education Agent Counsellor).
The recently opened Pune office is in the P T Gera Complex on the 1st floor. It is located near to the main road. The Pune office is equipped with all the facilities required to assist the people aspiring to go to Australia for either studying or migrating to Australia. If you too, are looking for solutions about the same, you can drop by the office or give a call at 020 6748 8888 or reach out by e-mail at pune@aussizz.com
Website: Aussizz Group (http://www.aussizzgroup.com/
Contact
dharmendrakumar patel
02067488888
***@aussizzgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse