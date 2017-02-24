 
Aussizz Reinforced its Presence in India With New Office Opening in Hyderabad

 
 
HYDERABAD, India - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Famed for serving highly professional services for Australian immigration, Aussizz Group proudly announced the opening of new office in the city of pearls – Hyderabad this month.

This is the 12th office opened by the company with 4 in India (Ahmedabad, Baroda, Chennai and Anand), 6 in Australia (Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth and Clayton) and 1 in UAE (Dubai).

The Hyderabad based office is also armed with the MARA registered team of professionals to provide advice and assistance on Australian visas, help lodging a visa application and deal with the Department of Immigration and Border Protection on their client's behalf.

Besides, it is designed to be well-equipped and spacious for the customers so they can discuss their visa requirements in complete privacy and comfort.

"Our professional goals are greatly influenced by the aspirations for perfection. We have always been in the pursuit to equip ourselves with resources that can help us in churning out outstanding results for our valuable customers", said Mr. Dharmendra Patel, the Managing Director of Aussizz Group.

He also said, "The process to migrate to a new country is not all roses.  We have to put the best foot forward so our clients can accomplish their dreams of studying or settling abroad. We have always realised this and offered best of services to anybody who approaches us. The expansion of our services in Hyderabad is a perfect testament to this fact."

About Aussizz Group

Aussizz Group is an immigration and education consultancy operating in Australia, India and UAE. Their services includes career counselling, course and university selection guidance, customising solutions in student visa, employer sponsored visa, partner visa, business visa, visitor visa and GSM visa along with  pre-departure and post-arrival support. They also provide assistance with professional year program, IELTS and PTE coaching.

AHMEDABAD

1st Floor, Central Business Space,
Opp Sukhsagar Complex,
Nr. Fortune Landmark Hotel,
Ashram Road, Usmanpura,
Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380013, India

Phone: +91-79-6682-6682

E-mail: info@aussizz.com

HYDERABAD

3-5-927, 1st floor, TVC arcade,
Himayath Nagar, Main road,
Hyderabad, Telangana - 500029, India

Phone: +91-98-6677-7331

E-mail: hyderabad@aussizz.com

http://www.aussizzgroup.com/

