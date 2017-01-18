Aussizz Group Opened 11th Office in Dubai

Contact

Aussizz Group

***@aussizz.com Aussizz Group

End

-- Aussizz Group, an acclaimed immigration and education consultancy, has marked another milestone in its growth by opening new office in the most populous city of United Arab Emirates (UAE) named Dubai.The new office is also reinforced with qualified immigration and education agents to help residents of the Middle East with Australian visa assitance, career counseling, migration and permanent residency.It is located in Cluster I, Jumeirah Lake Towers, a large development in Dubai, which consists of 80 towers built along the edges of three artificial lakes and JLT Embankment of 8 tower facing Jumeirah Islands.Aussizz Group already has 10 offices in Australia (Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide,Clayton)and India (Ahmedabad, Baroda, Anand and Chennai). The company has achieved a phenomenal success in all their business endeavors with the force of 150+ staff including 11 MARA agents, 9 QEAC qualified and 5 ISANA certified education counselors. The opening of the 11th office in Dubai confirms the same strategy to encourage more Emirate students study at Australian universities and improve their career prospects.Commenting on the company's growth and expansion, Mr. Dharmendra Patel, the Managing Director at Aussizz Group said," We are delighted with the pace at which our business has grown all these years. Our enhanced presence will allow us to help potential clients across UAE and also position ourselves as pioneers in the immigration industry."He also said, "Our commitment to invest in our capabilities is now stronger than ever before and we are determined to deliver exceptional results time and again."Established in 2009, Aussizz Group is one of the most trusted companies dealing with immigration and education consultancy services. The team at Aussizz Group is accredited with number of licenses and certifications including MARA (Migration Agents Registration Authority), MIA (Migration Institute of Australia) and QEAC (Qualified Education Agent Counsellor).Their expertise includes providing customising solutions in student visa, employer sponsored visa, partner visa, business visa, visitor visa and GSM visa. Their team also provides assistance with professional year program, IELTS and PTE coaching and accommodation in Australia.3C, Silver Tower, Cluster I,Jumeira Lake Towers,Dubai, UAEEmail: dubai@aussizz.comLevel 1, Block Court, 288-290 Collins Street,Melbourne, Victoria - 3000, Australia+61-3-9602 3435+61-3-8692-28941300 FLY 365mel@aussizz.com