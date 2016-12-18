Apex Review Of Sword Of Shadows (Karin Gastreich)

An imaginative, insightful, masterful work of fantasy fiction prose.

--Charged with themes of passion, treachery, and unshakable fear,propels us again into the kingdom of Moisehén, and into the heart of our heroine, Eolyn. Author Karin Gastreich hones the technique of her first installment into a masterful work of prose, providing us with a truly breathtaking world and unforgettable characters.Eolyn and Adiana thrive in their small community of emerging young magas, teaching and practicing magic in an effort to revive the women's tradition. But when disaster strikes and the kingdom is plunged yet again into war, Eolyn and her charges are separated. With danger lurking around every corner, time running out, and deeply sinister forces at play, Eolyn must hurry to combine forces with King Akmael to save their kingdom. Adiana must find the courage within herself to remain strong in the face of hopelessness. Both, in the end, must make the ultimate sacrifice.With loyalties questioned and allies discovered in the most unexpected places, the distinctions between good and evil are never as clear as they seem. Gastreich's world is filled with imperfect heroes and charming villains, all forced to navigate a world in which the rules of wartime have changed the game.And as war rages and terror abounds, one question is raised time and time again: how much pain can the bonds of love withstand?