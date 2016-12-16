News By Tag
Positive Media Press published its new SPARKS of INSPIRATION Kindle ebook Compilation
21 authors shared their short stories of inspiration in revolutionary new eBook.
Twenty-one authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
Positive Media Press started this wave of inspirational media with the Amazon Best-Selling book, LifeSPARKS, Edition #1, which impacted thousands of people with the stories of 21 authors from around the world who joined together to share their stories with others.
They recently launched SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE to reach more people with a bi-monthly digital publication and have now expanded their reach to include a Kindle series.
"We still felt like we needed to expand our flame of positivity to the world and make sharing stories accessible and easy at the same time. Digital books seemed like a natural fit. They provide a simple, economical, and effective way to begin sharing stories without the time and commitment that a long chapter or an entire book would necessitate, " said Allison Saia, Editorial Director of Positive Media Press.
Positive Media Press is announcing a call-out for applications to be included in Edition #2. Find out more at: http://positivemediapress.com/
Get your free copy of Edition #1 at: http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediaventures.com
