Carrie Stepp featured as the Inspirational SPARK in SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE
The Award-Winning Digital Course Developer shares her inspirational message of abundance and blessings.
As a thought leader specializing in transformative personal and professional development, Carrie Stepp helps her clients bring their dreams to life. In SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE, Carrie shares her empowering message of overcoming the overwhelm, mediocrity and stress and filling that space with peace, purpose and blessings instead?
"Tune in, listen for the divine guidance attempting to get your attention, and take inspired action as guided. That still small voice from within will go unnoticed if you fly out of bed, chug mass amounts of caffeine and race around in distraction, frustration and chaos. Don't miss the messages of divine wisdom attempting to light your path to prosperity and blessings," says Carrie.
SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE was founded on the belief that every single person has a story to tell. This magazine gives each person a platform to not only share their story but to learn and be inspired by the stories of others. Each issue will introduce readers to inspiring people and changemakers who are making a difference in the world and will ignite something in each reader to share their SPARKS to inspire others.
SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine will be published digitally, six times a year, providing positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media. It may be read at: http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Submission requests and guidelines for the SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine may be found at:
http://positivemediapress.com/
Media Contact
Tami Blodgett
541-668-7526
***@positivemediapress.com
