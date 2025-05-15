Patrick Aloni Expands Global Investment Legacy into Technology and AI Innovation from Dubai

Known for his legacy in security, land development, and private equity, global investor Patrick Aloni has quietly added technology and AI to his diversified portfolio, positioning himself at the intersection of tradition and innovation.

-- Montreal, Canada –Patrick Aloni, the internationally respected investor and founder of the ICA Group of Companies, is broadening his already diverse global portfolio with a series of strategic investments in AI and advanced technology sectors, centered out of Dubai.Recognized for his discretion, discipline, and vision, Aloni has long been associated with legacy wealth, structured growth, and frontier market dominance. But over the past few years, he has quietly become an active player in the Middle East's growing innovation ecosystem, identifying early-stage technologies with long-term disruptive potential.Aloni's entrance into the tech sector is not speculative—it is structural. His Dubai-based portfolio now includes:"Dubai represents the future of integrated wealth and tech," Aloni stated in a recent private investor roundtable. "The region isn't just catching up—it's leapfrogging. And I plan to be part of what comes next."This technological pivot is a complement, not a departure, from Aloni's core philosophy. Through the Kedma Group of Companies, he continues to manage holdings in:The move into AI and smart tech is part of a calculated effort to future-proof a legacy portfolio, bridging the stability of traditional assets with the exponential potential of digital transformation.Aloni's reputation was built over decades, beginning with his elite military background in Israeli special forces, continuing through his role as founder and CEO of CPI Group Canada—a security firm that grew to handle unclassified and classified contracts across international embassies, government agencies, and global institutions. Following its acquisition by a private investment group in 2020, Aloni shifted into private equity and legacy-focused capital structuring.Headquartered across Montreal, Singapore, and Dubai, his operations span time zones and asset classes. Yet the strategy remains the same: acquire, stabilize, grow, and preserve—whether it's gold, land, or code.His philanthropic arm, the Kedma Foundation, continues to support humanitarian causes, including education, religious freedom, and post-conflict restoration efforts in Myanmar and East Africa. To date, Aloni has contributed more than $400,000 to targeted global programs aligned with his values.As capital shifts toward innovation hubs and next-generation platforms, Patrick Aloni remains a rare force—a legacy investor not afraid to innovate, and a strategic mind who understands that true wealth is built across centuries, not cycles.