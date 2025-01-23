Follow on Google News
Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley President & CEO Steve Wymer named to SVBJ Power 100 list
List recognizes leaders who have made a significant impact in their field
By: Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
"This award is well deserved," said BGCSV Board Chair Marybeth Gonzales. "Steve, and the entire BGCSV team under his leadership, bring incredible energy and passion to what they do every day. Steve is truly a catalyst for positivity, empowering young people to succeed by increasing access to opportunities and building awareness in our community."
The Silicon Valley Business Journal Power 100 List recognizes the 100 most influential people in the business community. These are leaders in various industries who have made a significant impact in their field and have helped shape the region's economy. Honorees are chosen through an independent editorial review, with selections based entirely on their merits, achievements and contributions to their organizations and local community.
"There is always a broader team of people who make individual recognition possible," said BGCSV President & CEO Steve Wymer. "It is my honor to serve the team at BGCSV and it is our collective efforts to drive positive change in our community that offers a wonderful leadership platform in Silicon Valley. It has been my experience that the most important 'power' to leverage in our community is the immense power that comes from the systemic change that occurs when new doors of opportunity are opened for those who have yet to find a seat at the table. Our youth represent the true power to drive progress in Silicon Valley. As we witness the emergence of traditionally underserved populations across our region, we will all benefit tremendously from their contributions as thinkers, doers, and leaders. It is humbling and inspiring to get a front row seat as youth achieve their potential and I pass all praise and recognition our organization receives directly on to them. Here's to our community's intensely bright future."
Awarded by SVBJ for being a positive catalyst in his community, under Wymer's tenure, BGCSV has tripled its impact and now serves more than 7,000 youth across Silicon Valley—more than at any point in its 80+ year history. Known for his incredible energy and passion for increasing access to opportunities and building awareness in the community, Wymer also serves on the Board of Directors of the Urban Vibrancy Institute, coaches youth basketball and baseball, and joins his wife Michele as active members of their church community.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley has been at the forefront of youth development in Santa Clara County for 80 years, providing innovative and effective afterschool and summer enrichment programs primarily for low income, at-risk Santa Clara County youth ages 5-18+ years. Our mission is to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults. To learn more about our programs and opportunities, visit www.bgclub.org or join our online community on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @BGClubSV.
