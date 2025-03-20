 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Steve Wymer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2025
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Follow on Google News

Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley appoints three new members to its Board of Directors

By: Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
 
 
New BGCSV Directors
New BGCSV Directors
SAN JOSE, Calif. - March 24, 2025 - PRLog -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley (BGCSV), a nonprofit youth services group providing after-school voluntary activities for young people through clubhouses across the valley, announced the appointment of Kim Pace, Terry Pashion, Sanjay Chandra to its board of directors.

"We are beyond excited to welcome three such incredible leaders to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley's Board of Directors," said Steve Wymer, BGCSV's President & CEO. "Kim, Terry, and Sanjay bring a depth of diverse knowledge, experience, and enthusiasm that will help us continue to create positive impact and opportunity for the youth we serve."

Previously Chief Operating Officer at the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Leandro, Pace helped develop and implement Vision 2020—a project that transformed the Club into a dedicated Teen Center and Community Hub, leading an $11+ million capital campaign alongside a team of passionate staff, board, and community. Now, as CEO, she is leading the organization's growth eightfold, expanding its reach to more than 5,000 youth across 25 sites and growing, offering a comprehensive pathway of support from TK through high school graduation.

"I believe it's essential that neighboring Boys & Girls Clubs work together to create interconnected efforts and regional outcomes—when one of us is stronger, we are all stronger," said Pace. "I'm incredibly excited to join the Board of Directors for Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley to further our shared mission!"

Pashion is a seasoned executive leader with a proven track record in global real estate, workplace operations, employee experience, and corporate security. With over 25 years of expertise, she has successfully managed multimillion-dollar corporate headquarters projects, streamlined global real estate portfolios, and led the seamless physical integration of multiple acquisitions across various industries. Currently serving as the Senior Director of Global Workplaces, Safety & Physical Security at 8x8, Inc., Pashion has played a pivotal role in expanding the company's global footprint in fourteen countries, overseeing strategic site selection, lease negotiations, and high-profile construction projects.

"I'm truly honored to join the Board of Directors for Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley," said Pashion. "Giving back to the community, especially by supporting and mentoring young people, has always been important to me. I've seen firsthand the impact that guidance, opportunity, and a strong support system can have on a child's future. I'm excited to be part of an organization that is making a real difference, and I look forward to contributing to its mission in any way I can."

Chandra is Vice President of Information Technology at Lucid Motors. A forward-thinking IT leader with a robust vision for the future of technology, his focus is on innovation, strategic transformation, and a bold vision. Chandra's passion lies in technology leadership, anchored in building and scaling strong teams with a focus on execution, empathy, and trust.

"I am delighted to join Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley and participate in the crucial work we are doing to empower the youth in our community," said Chandra.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley has been at the forefront of youth development in Santa Clara County for 80 years, providing innovative and effective afterschool and summer enrichment programs primarily for low income, at-risk Santa Clara County youth ages 5-18+ years. Our mission is to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults. To learn more about our programs and opportunities, visit www.bgclub.org or join our online community on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @BGClubSV.

Contact
NINICO | Kiana Karn
***@ninico.com
End
Source:Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
Email:***@ninico.com Email Verified
Tags:Steve Wymer
Industry:Education
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NINICO Communications® News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Mar 24, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share