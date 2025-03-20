Follow on Google News
Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley appoints three new members to its Board of Directors
By: Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
"We are beyond excited to welcome three such incredible leaders to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley's Board of Directors," said Steve Wymer, BGCSV's President & CEO. "Kim, Terry, and Sanjay bring a depth of diverse knowledge, experience, and enthusiasm that will help us continue to create positive impact and opportunity for the youth we serve."
Previously Chief Operating Officer at the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Leandro, Pace helped develop and implement Vision 2020—a project that transformed the Club into a dedicated Teen Center and Community Hub, leading an $11+ million capital campaign alongside a team of passionate staff, board, and community. Now, as CEO, she is leading the organization's growth eightfold, expanding its reach to more than 5,000 youth across 25 sites and growing, offering a comprehensive pathway of support from TK through high school graduation.
"I believe it's essential that neighboring Boys & Girls Clubs work together to create interconnected efforts and regional outcomes—when one of us is stronger, we are all stronger," said Pace. "I'm incredibly excited to join the Board of Directors for Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley to further our shared mission!"
Pashion is a seasoned executive leader with a proven track record in global real estate, workplace operations, employee experience, and corporate security. With over 25 years of expertise, she has successfully managed multimillion-
"I'm truly honored to join the Board of Directors for Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley," said Pashion. "Giving back to the community, especially by supporting and mentoring young people, has always been important to me. I've seen firsthand the impact that guidance, opportunity, and a strong support system can have on a child's future. I'm excited to be part of an organization that is making a real difference, and I look forward to contributing to its mission in any way I can."
Chandra is Vice President of Information Technology at Lucid Motors. A forward-thinking IT leader with a robust vision for the future of technology, his focus is on innovation, strategic transformation, and a bold vision. Chandra's passion lies in technology leadership, anchored in building and scaling strong teams with a focus on execution, empathy, and trust.
"I am delighted to join Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley and participate in the crucial work we are doing to empower the youth in our community," said Chandra.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley has been at the forefront of youth development in Santa Clara County for 80 years, providing innovative and effective afterschool and summer enrichment programs primarily for low income, at-risk Santa Clara County youth ages 5-18+ years. Our mission is to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults. To learn more about our programs and opportunities, visit www.bgclub.org or join our online community on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @BGClubSV.
