April 2025
SWENSON and Big Wave Group announce topping off milestone

Center will provide housing for 40 adults and access to social integration, education, and job support for hundreds
By: SWENSON
 
 
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - April 8, 2025 - PRLog -- In partnership with Big Wave Group—a Bay Area non-profit creating a place to belong for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), SWENSON—a prominent real estate development and construction firm in Northern California—announced the placement of the highest structural beam of the Big Wave Center in Princeton Harbor. The Center is set to redefine the living experience for adults with IDD and provide a sense of community and access to opportunities. The product of twenty-four years of dedication, this project will provide housing for forty adults with IDD in a two-story, 50,000 square foot residence featuring private studio to three-bedroom apartments.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the topping-out of the Big Wave Center in Half Moon Bay, a key milestone that showcases the hard work and dedication of our outstanding subcontractors who've brought us to this point. I extend our heartfelt thanks to each of them for their skill and commitment," said Jeff Huff, Vice President of SWENSON. "We're equally grateful to the ownership team and our valued partners—your collaboration and support have been instrumental in reaching this moment."

The Bay Area is home to more than 55,000 individuals with IDD, more than half of which are adults. When they turn twenty-two, their school and support systems come to a grinding halt as they lose their community, educational opportunities, and services. Many live at home with aging caregivers, facing isolation, and limited opportunities for employment or social interaction. When family members pass, these individuals often face a housing crisis, compounded by an 85% unemployment rate among adults with IDD. Big Wave aims to be a solution to this crisis, offering not just housing but also opportunities for job training, recreation, and community integration. The Big Wave Center will offer access to continuing education, social enrichment, and job training for hundreds of adults with IDD in the region. Plans also include a 10,000 square foot outdoor courtyard, commercial kitchen, and indoor communal areas designed to foster interaction and growth.

The project's impact extends beyond its future residents. Non-profit One Step Beyond, Inc. will lease the on-site commercial kitchen and accompanying space where it will operate a culinary academy, catering program, and day program. In addition to the Center, the Big Wave campus features an existing five-acre farm, providing access to hundreds of adults with IDD who visit through county day programs to gain farming skills, nutritional guidance, and social opportunities.

"This moment marks a major milestone for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD)," said Big Wave Board President Leslie Nordin. "We are grateful to those who have supported us and helped with the construction of the largest intentional community of its kind for adults with IDD in the Bay Area. The Big Wave Center will offer a sense of community, access to social, educational, and recreational opportunities, and much-needed housing to special adults who want to belong."

About SWENSON
SWENSON is Northern California's premier real estate development and construction firm, known for its vertically integrated Design-Develop-Build platform and commitment to delivering transformative projects across the region. From urban housing to commercial developments and the U.S. Patent for the firm's revolutionary Landmaker product, SWENSON and its projects have been prominently featured in national and regional media including Forbes, The Real Deal, and Silicon Valley Business Journal. Learn more at SWENSON.com.

Media Contact
Diandra Weldon | NINICO
diandra@ninico.com
Source:SWENSON
Tags:SWENSON San Jose
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Half Moon Bay - California - United States
Subject:Projects
