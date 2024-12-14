Follow on Google News
A Toy Story: Brooklyn Non-Profit hosts 3rd Annual Free Community Event
Small Business owners and local organizations come together to bring families a day of holiday enjoyment.
By: Mehala Isadora Miller Foundation Inc.
"It Takes a Village has grown into a vital lifeline for families, bringing together our community to provide essential resources, joyful moments, and support for those in need. This event embodies the power of a village to uplift and care for its own. The need has never been greater and together, we are proving that by uniting as a community we can make a lasting difference,"
This year, It Takes A Village will feature a number of activations including:
The Baby Essential Supplies Pantry: Open to families in need from 1PM- 4:15PM, providing diapers, wipes, lotions and clothing.
Story Time Sessions: An introduction to the art of reading, by sharing stories that inspire, educate, and spark imagination. These sessions aim to nurture a love for reading in children while empowering families with resources for growth and connection.
Mental Health and Wellness Breakout Session: A focused discussion on managing depression, anxiety, grief, and loss during the holiday season, providing valuable strategies and support.
Private Health Screenings: One-on-one health checks, including blood pressure, heart rate, and temperature screenings, ensuring parents and caregivers have access to essential wellness services.
Event Details: December 14, 2024 12PM-5PM
Mehala Isadora Miller Foundation
262 Lexington Ave Brooklyn, NY 11216
Attendees are required to check-in upon entry. Children must be present to receive a toy. Toys are distributed one toy per child, while supplies last.
Food Sponsors: Natural Deez, Inc., La Mode Cafe, Fusion East, BBSN, Prime 39, LaLy Happy Cakes by Lala MClaughlin.
Event Vendors: Health and Wellness, HPD, HRA, WIC, Stronger2ogether, Bonello Foundation Inc., The Family Center, and New York Life.
Sponsors: Toys for Tots, The Amos Ministry of Epiphany BK, Every Life Diaper, The MDL Transformation and the ForbesBLK NYC #GivingBLK initiative.
Event DJ: Foundation International, Black Lion Entertainment.
Photography provided by AKS EDITIONS/JUST CREATIVES and Elegance in Focus Magazine.
For more information:
Joy A. M. Frazier Joy@mimgives.org 516.415.2629
About Mehala Isadora Miller (MIM) Foundation Inc.
The MIM Foundation's mission is to empower mothers to become positive role models to their children, to help them be self-reliant members of their communities and to become productive, self sufficient examples to others. MIM strives to be a valuable resource of support for an under-served community of young mothers with HIV. Since 2015, MIM has serviced over 20,000 families. Current ongoing programs of MIM include The Baby Essentials Pantry and S.H.E Young Women's Leadership Program.
Contact
Joy A. M. Frazier
***@mimgives.org
