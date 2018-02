Fashionmenot.com Closes NYFW with Launch

Fashion Me Not Logo

-- Closing out New York Fashion Week,held a private website launch and media preview at thein Tribeca. Invited VIP guest experienced an intimate presentation ofand"I wanted to be able to create a space where those who are unseen can be seen. I understand what it means when you have something great you want to convey but no one wants to hear. That's why I created Fashionmenot.com so all voices in fashion can be heard and I'm so excited for what's to come," fsbdt saysEvent video and photography provided by. Makeup for models provided byand hair byEvent support provided by Simply Sensational Inc.Event product sponsors included: Scentbird New York, EOS (Evolution of Smooth), Alikay Naturals, Flow Alkaline Water, SULA NYC and Fatty Cakes.For more information contact Carlotta Harrington www.fashionmenot.com info@fashionmenot.com 502.457.7400.FASHIONMENOT.COM is an online platform dedicated to deliver content and creativity from today's dreamers who dare to make a space for the non-traditional. The Fashion Me Not experience is of uncut diamonds- the rule breakers, the taste makers and those who live life unapologetically.The site features not only the latest trends and popular stories, FashionMeNot.com creates a platform for the newly launched line, the newest models to hit the runways and entertaining unconventional celebrity coverage from online to the red carpet.