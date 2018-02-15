News By Tag
Fashionmenot.com Closes NYFW with Launch
"I wanted to be able to create a space where those who are unseen can be seen. I understand what it means when you have something great you want to convey but no one wants to hear. That's why I created Fashionmenot.com so all voices in fashion can be heard and I'm so excited for what's to come," fsbdt says Carlotta Harrington founder of FashionMeNot.com.
Event video and photography provided by Purroy Productions. Makeup for models provided by Derek Medina and hair by Brand Charles.
Event support provided by Simply Sensational Inc.
Event product sponsors included: Scentbird New York, EOS (Evolution of Smooth), Alikay Naturals, Flow Alkaline Water, SULA NYC and Fatty Cakes.
Launch Event photos: https://purroyproductions33.pixieset.com/
For more information contact Carlotta Harrington www.fashionmenot.com info@fashionmenot.com 502.457.7400.
ABOUT FASHIONMENOT.COM
FASHIONMENOT.COM is an online platform dedicated to deliver content and creativity from today's dreamers who dare to make a space for the non-traditional. The Fashion Me Not experience is of uncut diamonds- the rule breakers, the taste makers and those who live life unapologetically.
The site features not only the latest trends and popular stories, FashionMeNot.com creates a platform for the newly launched line, the newest models to hit the runways and entertaining unconventional celebrity coverage from online to the red carpet.
