Carnival Hunters Brings New York to Hollywood Carnival 2017
Since its launching in 2011, Carnival Hunters has offered the complete experience of carnivals throughout the world by teaming up with a popular bands and providing mas players party, hotel and flight options.
"I said yes to a partnership because who would say no to working with such an epic soca star like Machel Montano and the EPIC family. With my background in providing concierge services to Carnivals all around the world, I knew this would be a great partnership,"
The Carnival Hunters team is a great addition to the EPIC family as they have created all-inclusive travel, accommodation and party packages so that masqueraders can easily come to play with us for Hollywood Carnival," Lisa Molina, EPIC MAS Band Marketing Manager.
Hollywood Carnival 2017 takes place on Saturday June 24, 2017. During the 6th Annual Los Angeles Culture Festival June 22- June 26, 2017, Hollywood Boulevard is transformed into a Grand Carnival and Street Extravaganza with parade-goers and masqueraders.
For information to participate in the EPIC MAS or to book Hollywood Carnival accommodations, travel and all-inclusive packages contact Carnival Hunters 855.472.5433 carnivalhunters@
For sponsorship and press information contact Etophia Lane 347.613.3135 carnivalhunters@
About Carnival Hunters
Carnival Hunters is an exclusive travel concierge service to carnivals throughout North America, the Caribbean and Europe.
About EPIC MAS Band
EPIC MAS Bands mission is to revolutionize the carnival experience by showcasing the best of Caribbean culture. Our costumes are designed and produced in Trinidad and Tobago. For 2017, our theme is Guilty Treasures and have partnered with top Caribbean costume designers- Shawn Dhanraj, Keisha Als and Anya Elias.
