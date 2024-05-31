Inaugural JuneteenthTech Summit hosted in New York at Medgar Evers College

By: JuneteethTech

The Bizness Girl

The Bizness Girl

-- The inaugural JuneteenthTech Summit" will commence at Medgar Evers College, Brooklyn NY from 9:30am-3pm on June 17, 2024.JuneteenthTech is a convening of Black tech leaders, influencers, and supporters of the Black tech community during Juneteenth celebrations to discuss and present solutions to the racial technology gap. This year the summit will be presented in New York during The Wealth Weekend: Juneteenth NYC - a Black Wealth Events series during Juneteenth focusing on technology and economic development produced by The Coutureman LLC: Advisory (BlackWealthEvents.com)Produced by two women who successfully collaborated on a ForbesBLK BLKHistory virtual series,- ForbesBLK NY Local Advisor and- ForbesBLK Member was certain that together they could partner and produce a tech conference to amplify the Black tech community during a National Holiday that recognizes the freedom of America's Black slaves."Organizing the JuneteenthTech Summit is a powerful opportunity to celebrate freedom and innovation, bringing together diverse voices to shape the future of technology,"Madona S. Wambua - Founder and CTO of Jibu Labs."Many capitalize in monetary gain from Juneteenth because of its growing popularity and the value in the audience it captures. Our summit is free. There is a greater impact when people have free access to learn, discuss, network and build within the Black tech community and the JuneteenthTech Summit is exactly for that purpose," Etophia "The Bizness Girl" Lane."We welcomed the collective to be a part of this year's Juneteenth celebration, as The Wealth Weekend: Juneteenth NYC will focus on technology and economic development. We are compelled to consider how these powerful tools can further the cause of equality and empowerment,"LaMar Wright - Executive Producer of The Wealth Weekend: Juneteenth NYC.The free event will feature three panels and dedicated conversations in fireside chat style hosted by Tech Talks With Madona withwho will share the impact of JPMC Racial Equity Commitment and how it is transforming local businesses and communities andand how this Google Initiative provides funding and resources to the Black tech community.Lead AI/ML Content Developer, Google Cloud, and author will present AI Tips & Tricks for Your Business.Registrants will also have the opportunity to meet withto discuss mentorship pairing.Continental breakfast and lunch is provided by local vendors from JPMorgan Advancing Pathways Program.Medgar Evers College Edison O. Jackson Auditorium 1638 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, New York9:30am-3pm Seating is limited.Community supporters of the JuneteenthTech Summit include Jibu Labs, JP Morgan Chase and Co./Advancing Black Pathways, Tech Equity Collective, Mentor Me Collective, Baddies In Tech and Per Scholas.The summit is produced by a collective dedicated to the advancement of technology for Black people. Executive produced by Etophia "The Bizness Girl" Lane (20 year business consultant and ForbesBLK NY Local Advisor), and Madona Wambuba CTO Jibu Labs, author, Google Android Expert, and a Women Techmakers Ambassador.