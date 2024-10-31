LA Governor Jeff Landry Recognizes the Legacy and Contribution of Native Son Damon Batiste

Damon Batiste of New Orleans' Royal Family of Music Honored with Induction into Louisiana Music Hall of Fame

La Gov. Jeff Landry Honors Damon Batiste of NOLA

-- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises Community Spotlight ~ San Francisco ~ Dallas ~~~In a historic acknowledgment of his invaluable contributions to music, culture, and heritage, Damon Batiste of New Orleans' esteemed "Royal Family of Music" has officially been inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry issued a formal statement, bestowing special recognition upon Batiste and highlighting the impact he has had on Louisiana's rich musical landscape.The induction, which took place on October 30, 2024, commemorates Batiste's lifelong dedication to preserving and promoting the unique sounds of New Orleans and Louisiana on a global stage. As a key figure in the legendary Batiste family, Damon has carried forward a legacy rooted in jazz, R&B, and blues, captivating audiences and fostering cultural exchange both locally and internationally.The official document, signed by Governor Landry, reads, "In the name and by the authority of the State of Louisiana, I, Jeff Landry, together with the citizens of this great state, do hereby give special recognition to Damon Batiste in acknowledgment and celebration of being inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame."Damon Batiste has been a tireless ambassador for Louisiana's music, bringing the spirit and soul of New Orleans to stages around the world. His efforts have not only spotlighted the rich cultural heritage of Louisiana but have also strengthened connections with international communities, particularly across Africa, where he has spearheaded numerous cultural collaborations.In response to the honor, Batiste expressed his gratitude, saying, "This induction is not just a personal milestone but a tribute to the Batiste family's legacy and the resilience of New Orleans' music. I am humbled by this recognition from my home state, and I remain committed to sharing our music and culture with the world. This comes at the year's anniversary of our family laying my brother Russell Batiste to rest last October and I am deeply moved that Russell has been inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame for his genius and recognized by Governor Landry as well. "The induction ceremony marked a high point in Damon Batiste's career, further cementing his place in Louisiana's musical heritage. The Royal Family of Music continues to be a beacon of New Orleans culture, inspiring future generations to appreciate and carry forward Louisiana's unparalleled musical traditions. Both Russell and Damon, now join their father, Louisiana music icon David Batiste in the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.For more information on Damon Batiste's induction and the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, please visit the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame's official website or follow updates on social media.