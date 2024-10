Parade of Homes Winners Announced

By: HBA of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties

-- The Home Builders Association (HBA) of Durham, Orange & Chatham (DOC) Counties is proud to announce the winning entries of the 2024 Parade event. Held annually in the fall, the Parade of Homes is a free, self-guided tour, showcasing exciting trends and quality products in new home construction and technology. This year's Parade features homes priced from the $300,000s to over $4 million, offering options to meet the needs of home buyers in a diverse price range.Parade of Homes' entries were divided into price categories and judged by teams of builders and new home professionals from other markets. The winners were announced and congratulated last night at the HBA DOC Parade of Homes Awards Gala at the Washington Duke Inn in Durham.This year's winners in Durham, Orange, and Chatham Counties are:GOLD Map# A1 Plan 1844 KB HomeSILVER Map# O2 The Elon Tradition HomesGOLD Map# D5 Shepard Tri Pointe HomesSILVER Map# C9 The Inspiration David Weekley HomesBRONZE Map# D7 Mackintosh Stanley Martin HomesGOLD Map# O3 The Paper A Garman Homes (tie)GOLD Map# C15 The Lucky C Garman Homes (tie)SILVER Map# C10 The Rosebay David Weekley HomesBRONZE Map# D11 The Chamberlin Better Construction LLCGOLD Map# D14 Langford Gold Leaf Ventures LLCSILVER Map# C13 The Continental Pulte HomesBRONZE Map# A2 New Hope Cimarron HomesGOLD Map# D12 The Mitchell Beazer HomesSILVER Map# D1 Clark McKee HomesBRONZE Map# D10 Cascade Copper BuildersGOLD Map# C11 The Annie Upton & Co. Inc.SILVER Map# D8 Siloside Splendor Homes by DickersonGOLD Map# D4 Kensington II B. Wallace Design & Construction (tie)GOLD Map# C16 Cedar Slope Cottage Prewitt-Douglas Custom Homes (tie)SILVER Map# O1 Zoe Production ConstructionBRONZE Map# C12 Cumberland Creek Upright BuildersGOLD Map# C2 Pura Vida Easterling Fine HomesSILVER Map# C17 Iron Ore Scandinavian The Tuscan Group, Inc.GOLD Map# D2 Sumptuous Serenity Homes by DickersonSILVER Map# D13 Athena of The Umstead S&A ConstructionGOLD Map# C5 Avalynn Manor Dunning Custom HomesSILVER Map# C18 Destination Oasis Homestead Building CompanyBRONZE Map# C6 Haven on Clear Springs Triple A HomesGOLD Map# D9 The Grandeur Homes by DickersonSILVER Map# C1 The Lorenzo 20/20 ConstructionGOLD Map# O5 Cherry on Cherry BOLD ConstructionSponsored by Builders FirstSource and Chatham Park, the Parade of Homes continues October 4-6 and October 11-13 from Noon – 5:00 PM. Parade of Homes magazines are available at each Parade home and provide price and floor plan information, maps, and directions to all of the homes on the Parade.The HBA DOC is affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders and the North Carolina Home Builders Association. Members of these associations include builders, developers, subcontractors, suppliers, and professionals in businesses related to residential construction.For more information call 919.493.8899, visit TriangleParade.com , or follow us on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/ TriangleParadeOfHomes/ ) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/triangleparade/). We encourage you to learn more!