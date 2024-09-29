 

Parade of Homes Winners Announced

By: HBA of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties
 
 
Winning entries of the 2024 Parade announced.
DURHAM, N.C. - Oct. 4, 2024 - PRLog -- The Home Builders Association (HBA) of Durham, Orange & Chatham (DOC) Counties is proud to announce the winning entries of the 2024 Parade event. Held annually in the fall, the Parade of Homes is a free, self-guided tour, showcasing exciting trends and quality products in new home construction and technology. This year's Parade features homes priced from the $300,000s to over $4 million, offering options to meet the needs of home buyers in a diverse price range.

Parade of Homes' entries were divided into price categories and judged by teams of builders and new home professionals from other markets. The winners were announced and congratulated last night at the HBA DOC Parade of Homes Awards Gala at the Washington Duke Inn in Durham.

This year's winners in Durham, Orange, and Chatham Counties are:

CATEGORY 1: $350,000 - $375,000

GOLD  Map# A1  Plan 1844  KB Home

SILVER  Map# O2  The Elon  Tradition Homes

CATEGORY 2: $450,000 - $500,000

GOLD  Map# D5  Shepard  Tri Pointe Homes

SILVER  Map# C9  The Inspiration  David Weekley Homes

BRONZE  Map# D7  Mackintosh  Stanley Martin Homes

CATEGORY 3: $525,000 - $600,000

GOLD  Map# O3  The Paper A  Garman Homes (tie)

GOLD  Map# C15  The Lucky C  Garman Homes (tie)

SILVER  Map# C10  The Rosebay  David Weekley Homes

BRONZE  Map# D11  The Chamberlin  Better Construction LLC

CATEGORY 4: $620,000 - $719,000

GOLD  Map# D14  Langford  Gold Leaf Ventures LLC

SILVER  Map# C13  The Continental  Pulte Homes

BRONZE  Map# A2  New Hope  Cimarron Homes

CATEGORY 5: $781,000 - $877,000

GOLD  Map# D12  The Mitchell  Beazer Homes

SILVER  Map# D1  Clark  McKee Homes

BRONZE  Map# D10  Cascade  Copper Builders

CATEGORY 6: $945,000 - $1,100,000

GOLD  Map# C11  The Annie  Upton & Co. Inc.

SILVER  Map# D8  Siloside Splendor  Homes by Dickerson

CATEGORY 7: $1,100,000 - $1,230,000

GOLD  Map# D4  Kensington II  B. Wallace Design & Construction (tie)

GOLD  Map# C16  Cedar Slope Cottage  Prewitt-Douglas Custom Homes (tie)

SILVER  Map# O1  Zoe  Production Construction

BRONZE  Map# C12  Cumberland Creek  Upright Builders

CATEGORY 8: $1,250,000 - $1,400,000

GOLD  Map# C2  Pura Vida  Easterling Fine Homes

SILVER  Map# C17  Iron Ore Scandinavian  The Tuscan Group, Inc.

CATEGORY 9: $1,480,000 - $1,625,000

GOLD  Map# D2  Sumptuous Serenity  Homes by Dickerson

SILVER Map# D13  Athena of The Umstead  S&A Construction

CATEGORY 10: $1,800,000 - $1,930,000

GOLD  Map# C5  Avalynn Manor  Dunning Custom Homes

SILVER  Map# C18  Destination Oasis  Homestead Building Company

BRONZE  Map# C6  Haven on Clear Springs  Triple A Homes

CATEGORY 11: 2,450,000 - $2,975,000

GOLD  Map# D9  The Grandeur  Homes by Dickerson

SILVER  Map# C1  The Lorenzo  20/20 Construction

CATEGORY 12: $4,000,000 & UP

GOLD  Map# O5  Cherry on Cherry  BOLD Construction

Sponsored by Builders FirstSource and Chatham Park, the Parade of Homes continues October 4-6 and October 11-13 from Noon – 5:00 PM. Parade of Homes magazines are available at each Parade home and provide price and floor plan information, maps, and directions to all of the homes on the Parade.

The HBA DOC is affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders and the North Carolina Home Builders Association. Members of these associations include builders, developers, subcontractors, suppliers, and professionals in businesses related to residential construction.

For more information call 919.493.8899, visit TriangleParade.com, or follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/TriangleParadeOfHomes/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/triangleparade/). We encourage you to learn more!

Source:HBA of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties
Email:***@constructivemarketing.net Email Verified
Tags:Parade Of Homes
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Durham - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Awards
