Parade of Homes Winners Announced
By: HBA of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties
Parade of Homes' entries were divided into price categories and judged by teams of builders and new home professionals from other markets. The winners were announced and congratulated last night at the HBA DOC Parade of Homes Awards Gala at the Washington Duke Inn in Durham.
This year's winners in Durham, Orange, and Chatham Counties are:
CATEGORY 1: $350,000 - $375,000
GOLD Map# A1 Plan 1844 KB Home
SILVER Map# O2 The Elon Tradition Homes
CATEGORY 2: $450,000 - $500,000
GOLD Map# D5 Shepard Tri Pointe Homes
SILVER Map# C9 The Inspiration David Weekley Homes
BRONZE Map# D7 Mackintosh Stanley Martin Homes
CATEGORY 3: $525,000 - $600,000
GOLD Map# O3 The Paper A Garman Homes (tie)
GOLD Map# C15 The Lucky C Garman Homes (tie)
SILVER Map# C10 The Rosebay David Weekley Homes
BRONZE Map# D11 The Chamberlin Better Construction LLC
CATEGORY 4: $620,000 - $719,000
GOLD Map# D14 Langford Gold Leaf Ventures LLC
SILVER Map# C13 The Continental Pulte Homes
BRONZE Map# A2 New Hope Cimarron Homes
CATEGORY 5: $781,000 - $877,000
GOLD Map# D12 The Mitchell Beazer Homes
SILVER Map# D1 Clark McKee Homes
BRONZE Map# D10 Cascade Copper Builders
CATEGORY 6: $945,000 - $1,100,000
GOLD Map# C11 The Annie Upton & Co. Inc.
SILVER Map# D8 Siloside Splendor Homes by Dickerson
CATEGORY 7: $1,100,000 - $1,230,000
GOLD Map# D4 Kensington II B. Wallace Design & Construction (tie)
GOLD Map# C16 Cedar Slope Cottage Prewitt-
SILVER Map# O1 Zoe Production Construction
BRONZE Map# C12 Cumberland Creek Upright Builders
CATEGORY 8: $1,250,000 - $1,400,000
GOLD Map# C2 Pura Vida Easterling Fine Homes
SILVER Map# C17 Iron Ore Scandinavian The Tuscan Group, Inc.
CATEGORY 9: $1,480,000 - $1,625,000
GOLD Map# D2 Sumptuous Serenity Homes by Dickerson
SILVER Map# D13 Athena of The Umstead S&
CATEGORY 10: $1,800,000 - $1,930,000
GOLD Map# C5 Avalynn Manor Dunning Custom Homes
SILVER Map# C18 Destination Oasis Homestead Building Company
BRONZE Map# C6 Haven on Clear Springs Triple A Homes
CATEGORY 11: 2,450,000 - $2,975,000
GOLD Map# D9 The Grandeur Homes by Dickerson
SILVER Map# C1 The Lorenzo 20/20 Construction
CATEGORY 12: $4,000,000 & UP
GOLD Map# O5 Cherry on Cherry BOLD Construction
Sponsored by Builders FirstSource and Chatham Park, the Parade of Homes continues October 4-6 and October 11-13 from Noon – 5:00 PM. Parade of Homes magazines are available at each Parade home and provide price and floor plan information, maps, and directions to all of the homes on the Parade.
The HBA DOC is affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders and the North Carolina Home Builders Association. Members of these associations include builders, developers, subcontractors, suppliers, and professionals in businesses related to residential construction.
For more information call 919.493.8899, visit TriangleParade.com, or follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
