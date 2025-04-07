 

19th Annual High Performance Home Tour Will Feature Green Certified Homes Throughout The Triangle

By: HBA of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties
 
 
Held April 26 – 27 from Noon to 5 pm
DURHAM, N.C. - April 11, 2025 - PRLog -- The Home Builders Associations of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties and Raleigh-Wake County present the 2025 High Performance Home Tour on April 26 – 27 from Noon to 5 pm. The Tour is a FREE, self-guided event of 18 spectacular homes featuring green, high-performance construction and finishes. No registration is required – Tour attendees may begin at any home on tour and visit as many (or all!) entries as desired. Each home on tour is certified in one of the following accredited programs: National Green Building Standard, ecoSelect, ENERGY STAR®, Duke HERO, Zero Energy Ready Home Program, Passive House, and/or HERS, having been inspected and third-party verified to ensure the home meets the minimum certification requirements established by its specified program.

With today's home buyers looking for healthy, efficient, and cost-effective homes, high performance builders are poised to fulfill these consumer needs. Tour entries may be in various stages of construction or owner-occupied, allowing a unique opportunity to view first-hand an array of the innovative high performance building practices at work in our area.

"We are very excited to present the 2025 High Performance Home Tour – What a great opportunity to check out the latest in green home technology this Spring!" says Holly Fraccaro, President/CEO at the HBA of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties. "We invite you to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to learn more about the benefits of a healthier, more comfortable, and energy efficient home for you and your family."

The Triangle has long been recognized as a leader in building innovative, high performance, green homes. According to Home Innovation Research Labs, North Carolina continues to rank first in the country in the number of NGBS Green Certified single-family homes.

Builders participating in this year's Tour:

Taylor Morrison, 99 Hank Way, Angier

Garman, 136 Weavers Grove Drive, Chapel Hill

Habitat for Humanity of Orange County, 430 Mimi Way, Unit 2, Chapel Hill

Newphire, 4621 Array Drive, Chapel Hill

Newphire, 4625 Array Drive, Chapel Hill

Newphire, 2461 Neville Road, Chapel Hill

BuildSense, 2527 Glendale Avenue, Durham

The Florian Companies, 1018 Manor Way, Durham West End Building Company, 2438 Richard Lane, Hillsborough

Taylor Morrison, 301 Salmonberry Drive, Holly Springs

Easterling Fine Homes, 143 High Ridge Lane, Pittsboro

Sage Built, 213 Westhampton Drive, Pittsboro

Triple A Homes, 49 Clear Springs Court, Pittsboro

Beazer, 4421 Gehrig Lane, Raleigh

CQC Home, 903 Lake Boone Trail, Raleigh

Taylor Morrison, 109 Hickory Grove Drive, Sanford

Hearthstone Luxury Homes, 1804 Stream Manor Court, Wake Forest

Taylor Morrison, 113 Sweetbay Tree Drive, Wendell

Special thanks to our sponsors: Home Innovations, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy HERO Program, and Triangle Media Partners.

Visit www.HighPerformanceHomeTour.org to learn more about each entry and map your route. For more information on the Tour, call (919) 265-9350, email holly@hbadoc.com, or visit the HPHT pages on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/HighPerformanceHomeTour) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/highperformancehometour/). #HPHT2025

Source:HBA of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties
