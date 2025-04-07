Follow on Google News
19th Annual High Performance Home Tour Will Feature Green Certified Homes Throughout The Triangle
By: HBA of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties
With today's home buyers looking for healthy, efficient, and cost-effective homes, high performance builders are poised to fulfill these consumer needs. Tour entries may be in various stages of construction or owner-occupied, allowing a unique opportunity to view first-hand an array of the innovative high performance building practices at work in our area.
"We are very excited to present the 2025 High Performance Home Tour – What a great opportunity to check out the latest in green home technology this Spring!" says Holly Fraccaro, President/CEO at the HBA of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties. "We invite you to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to learn more about the benefits of a healthier, more comfortable, and energy efficient home for you and your family."
The Triangle has long been recognized as a leader in building innovative, high performance, green homes. According to Home Innovation Research Labs, North Carolina continues to rank first in the country in the number of NGBS Green Certified single-family homes.
Builders participating in this year's Tour:
Taylor Morrison, 99 Hank Way, Angier
Garman, 136 Weavers Grove Drive, Chapel Hill
Habitat for Humanity of Orange County, 430 Mimi Way, Unit 2, Chapel Hill
Newphire, 4621 Array Drive, Chapel Hill
Newphire, 4625 Array Drive, Chapel Hill
Newphire, 2461 Neville Road, Chapel Hill
BuildSense, 2527 Glendale Avenue, Durham
The Florian Companies, 1018 Manor Way, Durham West End Building Company, 2438 Richard Lane, Hillsborough
Taylor Morrison, 301 Salmonberry Drive, Holly Springs
Easterling Fine Homes, 143 High Ridge Lane, Pittsboro
Sage Built, 213 Westhampton Drive, Pittsboro
Triple A Homes, 49 Clear Springs Court, Pittsboro
Beazer, 4421 Gehrig Lane, Raleigh
CQC Home, 903 Lake Boone Trail, Raleigh
Taylor Morrison, 109 Hickory Grove Drive, Sanford
Hearthstone Luxury Homes, 1804 Stream Manor Court, Wake Forest
Taylor Morrison, 113 Sweetbay Tree Drive, Wendell
Special thanks to our sponsors: Home Innovations, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy HERO Program, and Triangle Media Partners.
Visit www.HighPerformanceHomeTour.org to learn more about each entry and map your route. For more information on the Tour, call (919) 265-9350, email holly@hbadoc.com
Constructive Marketing
***@constructivemarketing.net
