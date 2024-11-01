Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc. Delivers Landmark Expansion for Extra Space Storage in Shelton
Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc. is proud to announce the completion of a significant expansion project at Extra Space Storage, located at 917 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT.
By: Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc.
The newly completed facility spans four stories, each measuring 25,000 square feet. The project involved complex demolition work, including the removal of an existing 20,000-square-
One of the key challenges of the project was coordinating work around the operations of Pieces of the Puzzle Early Learning Center, which continues to operate on-site. The Munger Construction team demonstrated exceptional sensitivity by scheduling work around nap times to minimize disruption, reflecting the company's commitment to community-focused building practices.
In addition to the facility itself, the project included significant site improvements. The existing parking lot was renovated and securely enclosed with fencing and gates. The expansion was carried out in close collaboration with Kirchhoff, a prominent real estate development firm based in Poughkeepsie, NY, and the current owner of the property.
John Hettinger, Vice President of Kirchhoff, spoke highly of the partnership with Munger Construction, stating, "This project, despite being a storage facility—which might seem simpler compared to something like a 5-star hotel—was full of nuances and challenges. I want to acknowledge Joe Pierandi, who spearheaded much of the effort, Ryan Lacey, our project estimator who provided crucial insights, and Fred Eberhard Jr., with whom I've had the privilege of working on projects from Miami to Monterey to Middlebury. This project had as many unique nuances as any of them. We were very fortunate to work with Munger Construction out of Branford; Joe Pierandi, Bill Kallert, and the broader Munger Construction team were outstanding, rolling with the punches along the way. The architectural expertise of Remus-Zmijewski Architecture also played a pivotal role in bringing this complex project to life."
The successful completion of the project was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Bill Purcell addressed attendees, highlighting the project's importance to the local community and praising the collaborative effort that made it possible.
Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti was in attendance and showed his support for the project and its positive impact on the community. Ryan Lacey from Munger Construction, the Project Estimator, was also in attendance, recognizing his contributions to the project's success.
The expansion of Extra Space Storage represents a significant achievement for Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc., which continues to set the standard for excellence in commercial construction. The company's respect for the team at Kirchhoff and their shared vision for future projects promises continued growth and development in the Greater Valley area.
About Kirchhoff
Kirchhoff is a real estate principal investment firm dedicated to creating value for its partners, clients, and communities. The firm seeks out opportunities uniquely suited for successfully repositioning properties over the medium term while constructing portfolios designed to endure for decades. The team is composed of talented individuals with a broad and complementary array of skills, all committed to operating in alignment with the company's core values. Based in New York's Hudson Valley, Kirchhoff invests and operates in markets across the country. For more information, visit https://www.kirchhoffcompanies.com/
About Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc.
Since its establishment in 1968, Munger Construction has consistently exceeded the expectations of commercial clients by providing value-engineered solutions that incorporate optimal technology and products from leading suppliers. A high value-to-cost ratio on each project enables clients to achieve their business objectives, adhere to their principles, and engage with their communities. Our integration of architecture, engineering, and design-build practices, rooted in core values and a proven process, fosters lifetime relationships with clients, employees, partners, and the local community. For more information, visit https://mungerconstruction.com/
Contact
Liz Tullo
***@mungerconstruction.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse