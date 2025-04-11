Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Munger Construction Earns Triple Win in 2025 Varco Pruden Hall of Fame Awards
Secures top honors across three sectors, showcasing the power of design-build expertise and industry-leading VP building systems.
By: Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc.
This year, Munger Construction earned accolades in three distinct categories—Government, Transportation, and Best of Category: Conventional, showcasing Munger's versatility and leadership in delivering customized, high-performance building solutions using VP building systems.
Presented annually by Varco Pruden Buildings, the Hall of Fame Awards celebrate exceptional architectural design, efficient use of materials, and high-value building applications. Munger's award-winning projects reflect the company's deep commitment to client collaboration, design-build efficiency, and construction excellence throughout Connecticut.
Winner – Government
Town of North Branford Department of Public Works
Northford, CT
The Town of North Branford selected Munger Construction to deliver a 5,000-square-
As Munger Construction's first completed Sourcewell project with BlueScope, this design-build collaboration sets a strong precedent for future municipal partnerships. The facility now supports seasonal equipment storage and stands as a model for cost-effective, environmentally conscious municipal construction.
Winner – Transportation
Forbes Premium Fuel
East Haven, CT
Forbes Premium Fuel partnered with Munger to construct a 12,000-square-
The structure was engineered to meet stringent fire and explosion-proof codes and includes a specially designed slab and floor drain system to contain any potential fuel spills. A masonry façade was incorporated to seamlessly match the existing building, creating a cohesive and secure operational facility tailored to the unique needs of fuel transport.
Best of Category – Conventional
University of New Haven Peterson Performance Center
West Haven, CT
The 30,000-square-
The facility features a 7,000-square-
Funded in part by UNH alumnus and Board of Governors member Dave Peterson, the project supports the University's strategic move toward NCAA Division I. Munger delivered the facility through close communication, transparent costing, and superior on-site supervision, earning it the distinction of Best in the Conventional Category in this year's Hall of Fame.
A Proven Leader in Design-Build Construction
"We are honored to be recognized by Varco Pruden across three very different project types," said David DeMaio, President of Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc. "These awards highlight the strength of our design-build process, the talent of our in-house team, and the trust our clients place in us. Each project represents a shared vision brought to life through creativity, collaboration, and craftsmanship."
READ MORE HERE: https://mungerconstruction.com/
Contact
Liz Tullo
***@mungerconstruction.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse