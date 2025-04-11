Munger Construction Earns Triple Win in 2025 Varco Pruden Hall of Fame Awards

Secures top honors across three sectors, showcasing the power of design-build expertise and industry-leading VP building systems.

Munger Construction VP Hall Of Fame Winners

--is proud to announce that three of its recent projects have been honored in the. This prestigious industry competition recognizes excellence in the design and construction of pre-engineered metal buildings across North America.This year, Munger Construction earned accolades in three distinct categories—Government, Transportation, and Best of Category: Conventional, showcasing Munger's versatility and leadership in delivering customized, high-performance building solutions using VP building systems.Presented annually by, the Hall of Fame Awards celebrate exceptional architectural design, efficient use of materials, and high-value building applications. Munger's award-winning projects reflect the company's deep commitment to client collaboration, design-build efficiency, and construction excellence throughout Connecticut.selected Munger Construction to deliver a 5,000-square-foot Department of Public Works facility including a 50x30 lean-to shed and a rear roof canopy for weather protection. The project was completed through the Sourcewell cooperative purchasing program in partnership with, enabling efficient procurement and delivery while ensuring compliance with DEEP environmental regulations.As Munger Construction's first completedproject with BlueScope, this design-build collaboration sets a strong precedent for future municipal partnerships. The facility now supports seasonal equipment storage and stands as a model for cost-effective, environmentally conscious municipal construction.partnered with Munger to construct a 12,000-square-foot addition to its operations center. The addition expanded indoor storage capacity for fuel oil and propane delivery trucks. The project was delivered as a true design-build effort, led entirely by Munger's in-house team of CAD designers, a structural engineer, and an architect.The structure was engineered to meet stringent fire and explosion-proof codes and includes a specially designed slab and floor drain system to contain any potential fuel spills. A masonry façade was incorporated to seamlessly match the existing building, creating a cohesive and secure operational facility tailored to the unique needs of fuel transport.The 30,000-square-footis a transformative facility for the's athletic program. Built by Munger Construction and designed by, the two-story structural steel building reflects the University's commitment to student-athlete excellence and long-term campus growth.The facility features a 7,000-square-foot sports performance center with 20 Olympic weightlifting racks and a 60-yard turf field, a 1,500-square-foot sports medicine center, a 2,500-square-foot football locker room, and multiple meeting rooms and student-athlete lounge areas.Funded in part by UNH alumnus and Board of Governors member Dave Peterson, the project supports the University's strategic move toward NCAA Division I. Munger delivered the facility through close communication, transparent costing, and superior on-site supervision, earning it the distinction of Best in the Conventional Category in this year's Hall of Fame."We are honored to be recognized by Varco Pruden across three very different project types," said"These awards highlight the strength of our design-build process, the talent of our in-house team, and the trust our clients place in us. Each project represents a shared vision brought to life through creativity, collaboration, and craftsmanship."