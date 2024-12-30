Follow on Google News
Pat Munger Construction and Town of North Haven Collaborate on New Fire Department Facility
Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc., in partnership with the Town of North Haven, proudly announces the completion of a new 2,400-square-foot, three-bay garage for the North Haven Fire Department.
By: Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc.
This project highlights the benefits of cooperative purchasing through Sourcewell, a nationally recognized cooperative purchasing program that simplifies and accelerates procurement for municipalities. Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc. partners with BlueScope Construction, Inc. to participate in Sourcewell, making it possible to provide streamlined, cost-effective design-build solutions for municipal projects.
By leveraging Sourcewell's pre-negotiated contracts, Munger Construction eliminated traditional bid cycle delays and focused on delivering a durable, functional, and visually cohesive garage. This partnership enabled the Town of North Haven to achieve its goals quickly and efficiently while ensuring the facility met both current and future needs.
"Sourcewell was a game-changer for this project," said Bill Kallert, Project Manager for Munger Construction. "It allowed us to eliminate unnecessary delays and get straight to work, ensuring the Town of North Haven received a facility that met their needs without delay."
Expert Execution and Collaboration
Munger Construction led a skilled in-house team of concrete and steel craftsmen along with valued site work and MEP subcontractors to bring the town's vision to life. The team delivered the project ahead of schedule thanks to favorable weather conditions and meticulous coordination.
A Partnership Built on Excellence
Lynn K. Sadosky, P.E., Director of Public Works for the Town of North Haven, shared her enthusiasm for the project:
"The Town of North Haven is thrilled with the results of this project. Pat Munger Construction delivered a beautiful, functional facility that meets all of our needs while coming in on time, on budget, and with no surprises. The team's professionalism, communication, and dedication were evident in every stage of the process. We couldn't be happier with the outcome."
The project was supported by a STEAP (Small Town Economic Assistance Program) grant from the CT Office of Policy and Management and a cost-share approved by North Haven taxpayers.
Paul M. Januszewski, Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director of the North Haven Fire Department, added:
"The North Haven FD is grateful to the CT Office of Policy and Management for the administration of this STEAP grant and most importantly to the taxpayers of North Haven that voted to support the associated cost-share. Pat Munger Construction Company recognized the value this project contributed to NoHFD and worked diligently to design and construct a building that would serve the department for decades to come. Pat Munger Construction Company has proven to be a reliable partner within the community once again!"
Sourcewell and Munger: A Formula for Success
For municipalities, cooperative purchasing through Sourcewell is an invaluable tool for launching essential construction projects without the red tape. Munger Construction's partnership with BlueScope Construction ensures municipalities can access efficient, cost-effective design-build solutions to meet their needs.
"This project demonstrates how Sourcewell and Munger's expertise can combine to provide high-quality, cost-effective solutions for municipalities,"
The three-bay garage now stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to community-focused solutions.
For more information on how Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc. leverages Sourcewell to deliver exceptional municipal construction projects, visit https://mungerconstruction.com/
