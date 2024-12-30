 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* New Construction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Branford
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2025
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
54321
December 2024
3130

Follow on Google News

Pat Munger Construction and Town of North Haven Collaborate on New Fire Department Facility

Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc., in partnership with the Town of North Haven, proudly announces the completion of a new 2,400-square-foot, three-bay garage for the North Haven Fire Department.
By: Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc.
 
 
Town Of North Haven
Town Of North Haven
BRANFORD, Conn. - Jan. 3, 2025 - PRLog -- Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc., in partnership with the Town of North Haven, proudly announces the completion of a new 2,400-square-foot, three-bay garage for the North Haven Fire Department. This modern facility, designed to complement the existing firehouse, provides essential storage for surplus fire apparatus equipment while offering flexibility for future needs, such as equipment repairs.

This project highlights the benefits of cooperative purchasing through Sourcewell, a nationally recognized cooperative purchasing program that simplifies and accelerates procurement for municipalities. Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc. partners with BlueScope Construction, Inc. to participate in Sourcewell, making it possible to provide streamlined, cost-effective design-build solutions for municipal projects.

By leveraging Sourcewell's pre-negotiated contracts, Munger Construction eliminated traditional bid cycle delays and focused on delivering a durable, functional, and visually cohesive garage. This partnership enabled the Town of North Haven to achieve its goals quickly and efficiently while ensuring the facility met both current and future needs.

"Sourcewell was a game-changer for this project," said Bill Kallert, Project Manager for Munger Construction. "It allowed us to eliminate unnecessary delays and get straight to work, ensuring the Town of North Haven received a facility that met their needs without delay."

Expert Execution and Collaboration

Munger Construction led a skilled in-house team of concrete and steel craftsmen along with valued site work and MEP subcontractors to bring the town's vision to life. The team delivered the project ahead of schedule thanks to favorable weather conditions and meticulous coordination.

A Partnership Built on Excellence

Lynn K. Sadosky, P.E., Director of Public Works for the Town of North Haven, shared her enthusiasm for the project:
"The Town of North Haven is thrilled with the results of this project. Pat Munger Construction delivered a beautiful, functional facility that meets all of our needs while coming in on time, on budget, and with no surprises. The team's professionalism, communication, and dedication were evident in every stage of the process. We couldn't be happier with the outcome."

The project was supported by a STEAP (Small Town Economic Assistance Program) grant from the CT Office of Policy and Management and a cost-share approved by North Haven taxpayers.

Paul M. Januszewski, Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director of the North Haven Fire Department, added:
"The North Haven FD is grateful to the CT Office of Policy and Management for the administration of this STEAP grant and most importantly to the taxpayers of North Haven that voted to support the associated cost-share. Pat Munger Construction Company recognized the value this project contributed to NoHFD and worked diligently to design and construct a building that would serve the department for decades to come. Pat Munger Construction Company has proven to be a reliable partner within the community once again!"

Sourcewell and Munger: A Formula for Success

For municipalities, cooperative purchasing through Sourcewell is an invaluable tool for launching essential construction projects without the red tape. Munger Construction's partnership with BlueScope Construction ensures municipalities can access efficient, cost-effective design-build solutions to meet their needs.

"This project demonstrates how Sourcewell and Munger's expertise can combine to provide high-quality, cost-effective solutions for municipalities," noted Roy Lamberton, Project Supervisor for Munger Construction. "We're proud to have been part of a project that will make a lasting impact in North Haven."

The three-bay garage now stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to community-focused solutions.

For more information on how Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc. leverages Sourcewell to deliver exceptional municipal construction projects, visit https://mungerconstruction.com/sourcewell/.

End
Source:Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc.
Email:***@mungerconstruction.com Email Verified
Tags:New Construction
Industry:Construction
Location:Branford - Connecticut - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pat Munger Construction Co., Inc. News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jan 03, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share