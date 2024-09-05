Follow on Google News
Crafting Memories with Narcissus Florals & The Rebecca Finn House
Two creative forces join together to craft stunning events and inspire a community.
The relationship between Narcissus Florals and The Rebecca Finn House began in an unexpected yet almost serendipitous way. Danette Carrion, owner of The Rebecca Finn House, recalls, "I met Ken years ago when my previous company installed his backyard fence. When I decided to expand my studio space into a micro-venue, it was a no-brainer who I preferred to align with for my business. As I got to know Ken more, I realized how similar we are as humans and as business owners. Truly caring about what you represent to your community and making a difference is not a character trait many possess!"
Ken Malagiere, owner of Narcissus Florals, shares the sentiment, noting, "The Rebecca Finn House is a tremendous, natural showcase for fresh flowers and the perfect venue for hosts looking to create unique experiences and lasting memories. It is an inspiring space that challenges us to think outside the box and source the best and freshest blooms to complement each event, whether it's an intimate bridal shower or a private dinner for eight."
Narcissus Florals has enhanced many events at The Rebecca Finn House with their stunning floral arrangements. From the entryway to the dining tables, the presence of fresh flowers adds an extra layer of sophistication and charm. Danette Carrion reflects on the impact, stating, "Our 'Moms & Mimosas' Mother's Day brunch was a standout event because each mom received the arrangement on their table as a gift to take home. The looks on their faces when they were told to take them were priceless."
In addition to elevating private events, Narcissus Florals and The Rebecca Finn House have teamed up to host floral decorating classes, which have become incredibly popular. The duo is excited to expand these offerings, particularly for seniors in the community. "We are looking forward to creating programs for seniors. With our shuttle bus, we plan to set up daytime 'early bird' floral arrangement classes and shuttle the seniors from their communities to our house for an afternoon of fun and creativity,"
The collaboration between Narcissus Florals and The Rebecca Finn House goes beyond just business, it benefits the entire community. Ken states, "Anytime creative businesses collaborate to create genuinely unique experiences, it benefits not only the clients but also the community. We challenge each other to think creatively, and that inspiration is contagious."
