Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Fall Weddings in New Jersey: The Rise of Local Summer Celebrations and Stunning Floral Trends
September and October have emerged as the most popular months for weddings at the Jersey Shore. The beaches are quieter, the foliage begins to change, and the sunsets are particularly mesmerizing. Partners are drawn to coastal venues, parks, and charming towns that are much more peaceful after the high season of summer tourism. The calming atmosphere allows couples and guests to fully enjoy the wedding festivities, surrounded by natural beauty.
But beyond the perfect setting, one of the standout features of fall weddings is the opportunity to incorporate breathtaking seasonal floral arrangements. Fall's rich colors, unique textures, and varied blooms bring a sense of elegance and vibrancy to any wedding, with florals taking center stage in both décor and personal touches.
Florals are key to setting the tone for any wedding, and fall allows for a range of creative, bold, and romantic arrangements that reflect the beauty of the season. Here are some of the top floral trends at Narcissus Florals:
Seasonal Blooms with Rich Hues: Fall's floral offerings are some of the most striking of the year. Couples are embracing blooms in deep, moody tones like burgundy, plum, and burnt orange. Flowers such as dahlias, and chrysanthemums add richness, while jewel-toned roses and ranunculus provide a romantic softness. Combining these with greenery like eucalyptus or ferns results in an arrangement that feels lush and full of depth.
Dried Flowers and Pampas Grass: A trend that continues to thrive is the use of dried florals and pampas grass. These elements bring a natural, rustic feel to weddings, and their muted tones beautifully complement the vibrant hues of other fall florals. Dried flowers are often used in bouquets, centerpieces, and even as hanging installations for a dramatic, yet organic, look.
Texture and Layers: Fall florals are all about texture. Bouquets and centerpieces that feature a mix of fresh and dried blooms, as well as seed pods, berries, and branches, add visual interest and dimension. For example, pairing soft, velvety roses with craspedia (Billy balls) or incorporating thistles and grasses can create a unique, textured look that feels both sophisticated and grounded in nature.
Locally Sourced and Sustainable: Sustainability is becoming more than just a trend; it's a priority for many couples. Fall is the perfect time to lean into locally sourced flowers that are in season and abundant in New Jersey. Couples are opting for florals grown by local farms, reducing the carbon footprint of their big day. Popular choices include zinnias, cosmos, and sunflowers, which add a bright and cheerful pop to bouquets and arrangements.
Floral Installations and Arches: Whether it's a coastal venue or a rustic barn setting, floral installations have become a focal point for fall weddings. Couples are incorporating oversized floral arches for their ceremonies, covered in cascading autumnal blooms and greenery. These dramatic installations frame the couple beautifully while adding a wow-factor to the overall design. Hanging florals and ceiling installations featuring trailing vines, branches, and lanterns are also making a big impact at receptions.
Minimalist Elegance: For couples who prefer a more understated look, minimalist floral arrangements are also trending. Clean, simple designs that highlight a few statement blooms—like large white roses or peonies—against a backdrop of greenery or a single color palette are popular for a more modern, elegant vibe. This pared-back style allows the beauty of the season's natural elements to shine through.
Fall florals embody everything couples love about the season—the richness of color, the variety of textures, and the endless possibilities for creating something truly unique. From bold, jewel-toned arrangements to rustic dried flowers, the season provides an opportunity for couples to bring the beauty of the outdoors into their wedding day in creative and elegant ways.
As fall weddings continue to rise in popularity in New Jersey, the combination of "local summer" charm and stunning floral trends ensures that this season will remain a favorite for couples looking to celebrate their love in style.
About Narcissus Florals
A second-generation florist, Narcissus Florals is proud to have served the New Jersey Shore with daily delivery of beautiful hand designed arrangements for every occasion since 1989. With locations in Toms River and Spring Lake, Narcissus Florals has a team of dedicated designers ready to inspire through the art of flowers. To learn more, visit https://narcissusflorals.com or call 732-281-0333.
Contact
Allison Brown, Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse