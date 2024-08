The 8th Imagination Lunchbox International Film Festival is Back from Sept 21 - 29, 2024

The 8th Imagination Lunchbox International Film Festivals' Boast Iconic Speakers, Sept 21 – 29, 2024, Screening Shorts from US, Singapore, UK, Ireland, France

-- Film producers and directors, talent agents, and short films from the U.S., U.K., Singapore, Ireland, France and French Polynesia is what the 8annualoffers from Saturday September 21, 2024 to Sunday September 29. All activities have free admission and are held virtually and at various locations in Baltimore.The Imagination Lunchbox International Children's Film Festival launched in 2015 by multi-award-winning actor/filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (www.Anthony-Michael.com)to provide a platform to screen and award shorts made by youth like himself at the time and adults for youth. In 2023 the Imagination Lunchbox International Film Festival was launched to screen shorts made by adults for adults and children.The ILIFF and ILICFF activities start Saturday September 21from 1- 3pmEST. The screening of the shorts made by youth and for youth , and shorts made by adults for adults and youth will be virtual. The short films are from the U.S., Singapore, UK, Ireland and and France. Free virtual admission via Zoom will be at https://imaginationlunchbox.com/ ili-film-festival.html . Then on Saturday September 22from 1-3pmEST it's the IL/Eubie Blake Filmmaking Workshops at the Eubie Blake Center at 847 N. Howard Street, 21201 ( https://imaginationlunchbox.com/ iliff-filmmaking- workshops.html ).From September 23rd – 27th the film shorts will be screened at various public schools (TBA at www.ImaginationLunchbox.com). Then on Saturday September 28from 1-3pmEST at the Druid Hill Park Courts in Baltimore (https://imaginationlunchbox.com/iliff-basketball-tournament.html)it's the IL Basketball Tournament of games community event with IL head coachesfrom Morgan State University, andfrom Bowie State University on hand for fun and competitive basketball playing. One player will even get to play one-on-one with the ILIFF and ILICFF founderfor a cash prize. The film fests end on Sunday September 29from 1-3pmEST virtual for the IL Virtual Open Call Auditions. Free admission to the virtual event will be found at https://imaginationlunchbox.com/ili-film-festival.html. Hosted by ILIFF/ILICFF partnersCEO of TCAA,, president of ReMARKable Production, and, president of AM Films Studio. On the casting panel will beat A&B Productions,at FacePlant Films andat Tim Greene Films.Categories for the ILIFF/ILICFF awards include "Best Film," "Best Film Made for Kids," "Festival Choice," "Best Film Made By Adults for Adults," and "Most Uplifting Film."