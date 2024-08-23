The 8th Imagination Lunchbox International Film Festival is Back from Sept 21 - 29, 2024

BALTIMORE
Il 2024 Short Coverpics Resized
- Aug. 28, 2024
- PRLog
-- Film producers and directors, talent agents, and short films from the U.S., U.K., Singapore, Ireland, France and French Polynesia is what the 8th
annual Imagination Lunchbox International Film Fests
offers from Saturday September 21, 2024 to Sunday September 29th
. All activities have free admission and are held virtually and at various locations in Baltimore.
The Imagination Lunchbox International Children's Film Festival launched in 2015 by multi-award-
winning actor/filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (www.Anthony-
Michael.com)
to provide a platform to screen and award shorts made by youth like himself at the time and adults for youth. In 2023 the Imagination Lunchbox International Film Festival was launched to screen shorts made by adults for adults and children.
The ILIFF and ILICFF activities start Saturday September 21st
from 1- 3pmEST. The screening of the shorts made by youth and for youth , and shorts made by adults for adults and youth will be virtual. The short films are from the U.S., Singapore, UK, Ireland and and France. Free virtual admission via Zoom will be at https://imaginationlunchbox.com/ili-film-festival.html
. Then on Saturday September 22nd
from 1-3pmEST it's the IL/Eubie Blake Filmmaking Workshops at the Eubie Blake Center at 847 N. Howard Street, 21201 (https://imaginationlunchbox.com/iliff-filmmaking-workshops.html
).
From September 23rd – 27th the film shorts will be screened at various public schools (TBA at www.ImaginationLunchbox.com)
. Then on Saturday September 28th
from 1-3pmEST at the Druid Hill Park Courts in Baltimore (https://imaginationlunchbox.com/
iliff-basketball-
tournament.html)
it's the IL Basketball Tournament of games community event with IL head coaches Mark Winchester
, Kevin Broadus
from Morgan State University, and Darryl Brooks
from Bowie State University on hand for fun and competitive basketball playing. One player will even get to play one-on-one with the ILIFF and ILICFF founder Anthony Michael Hobbs
for a cash prize. The film fests end on Sunday September 29th
from 1-3pmEST virtual for the IL Virtual Open Call Auditions. Free admission to the virtual event will be found at https://imaginationlunchbox.com/
ili-film-festival.html. Hosted by ILIFF/ILICFF partners Connie Pheiff,
CEO of TCAA, Mark Hunter
, president of ReMARKable Production, and Arthur Muhammad
, president of AM Films Studio. On the casting panel will be Nicole Butler
at A&
B Productions, Chuck Borden
at FacePlant Films and Tim Greene
at Tim Greene Films.
Categories for the ILIFF/ILICFF awards include "Best Film," "Best Film Made for Kids," "Festival Choice," "Best Film Made By Adults for Adults," and "Most Uplifting Film."