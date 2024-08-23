 

The 8th Imagination Lunchbox International Film Festival is Back from Sept 21 - 29, 2024

The 8th Imagination Lunchbox International Film Festivals' Boast Iconic Speakers, Sept 21 – 29, 2024, Screening Shorts from US, Singapore, UK, Ireland, France
By:
 
 
Il 2024 Short Coverpics Resized
BALTIMORE - Aug. 28, 2024 - PRLog -- Film producers and directors, talent agents, and short films from the U.S., U.K., Singapore, Ireland, France and French Polynesia is what the 8th annual Imagination Lunchbox International Film Fests offers from Saturday September 21, 2024 to Sunday September 29th. All activities have free admission and are held virtually and at various locations in Baltimore.

The Imagination Lunchbox International Children's Film Festival launched in 2015 by multi-award-winning actor/filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (www.Anthony-Michael.com) to provide a platform to screen and award shorts made by youth like himself at the time and adults for youth. In 2023 the Imagination Lunchbox International Film Festival was launched to screen shorts made by adults for adults and children.

The ILIFF and ILICFF activities start Saturday September 21st from 1- 3pmEST. The screening of the shorts made by youth and for youth , and shorts made by adults for adults and youth will be virtual. The short films are from the U.S., Singapore, UK, Ireland and and France. Free virtual admission via Zoom will be at https://imaginationlunchbox.com/ili-film-festival.html. Then on Saturday September 22nd from 1-3pmEST it's the IL/Eubie Blake Filmmaking Workshops at the Eubie Blake Center at 847 N. Howard Street, 21201 (https://imaginationlunchbox.com/iliff-filmmaking-workshops.html).

From September 23rd – 27th the film shorts will be screened at various public schools (TBA at www.ImaginationLunchbox.com). Then on Saturday September 28th from 1-3pmEST at the Druid Hill Park Courts in Baltimore (https://imaginationlunchbox.com/iliff-basketball-tournament.html) it's the IL Basketball Tournament of games community event with IL head coaches Mark Winchester, Kevin Broadus from Morgan State University, and  Darryl Brooks from Bowie State University on hand for fun and competitive basketball playing. One player will even get to play one-on-one with the ILIFF and ILICFF founder Anthony Michael Hobbs for a cash prize. The film fests end on Sunday September 29th from 1-3pmEST virtual for the IL Virtual Open Call Auditions. Free admission to the virtual event will be found at https://imaginationlunchbox.com/ili-film-festival.html. Hosted by ILIFF/ILICFF partners Connie Pheiff, CEO of TCAA, Mark Hunter, president of ReMARKable Production, and Arthur Muhammad, president of AM Films Studio.  On the casting panel will be Nicole Butler at  A&B Productions, Chuck Borden at FacePlant Films and Tim Greene at Tim Greene Films.

Categories for the ILIFF/ILICFF awards include "Best Film," "Best Film Made for Kids," "Festival Choice," "Best Film Made By Adults for Adults," and "Most Uplifting Film."

Freelance Associates
freeassocinc3@aol.com
562-424-3836
Email Verified
Film Festival
Film
Baltimore - Maryland - United States
