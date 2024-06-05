Follow on Google News
Hinge Spotlights 'Love, Peace & Spades' for Removing Barriers to IRL Connection for Gen Z
Hinge's social impact program awards $1M to social groups in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York to combat loneliness for young adults.
By: Kevin L. Clark
In connection with Global Loneliness Awareness Week, Hinge recognizes the significance of social groups as a meaningful third space of connection for a generation that still feels the impact of coming of age during the pandemic. Amidst a tethering to technology, 48% of young adults also express how financial constraints often prevent them from participating in social outings or events.** Hinge's investment in supporting local social groups aims to circumvent the logistical and financial hurdles people face while finding belonging.
"We live in a society that often undervalues the person who steps up to organize gatherings and weave together a community, but these are the people we should be learning from if we want to end the loneliness epidemic," said Josh Penny, Hinge's Director of Social Impact. "I'm proud that Hinge's One More Hour program is providing critical resources to the social groups working every day to remove barriers to connection for Gen Z."
In partnership with DoSomething Strategic and the Foundation for Social Connection, Hinge reviewed more than 200 applications with a Gen Z advisory council curated by these three organizations to identify the 40 social groups who have been awarded the funding. Each group – most of which were founded post-pandemic and have an overwhelming number of Gen Z participants – will receive a $25,000 One More Hour grant to expand the accessibility of their resources and events while also easing the challenges founders face.
"Given the serious physical, cognitive, and mental health implications of social disconnection, I commend Hinge's commitment to support and help scale promising interventions that foster high-quality connection for our loneliest generation,"
Awardees were selected based on their offering of fresh and affordable in-person experiences for young adults on an ongoing basis, including:
As One More Hour continues to develop, Hinge is working with the Foundation for Social Connection to develop measurement tools and impact benchmarks around Hinge's social impact efforts. For more information on Hinge's One More Hour program, visit https://hinge.co/
