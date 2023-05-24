2023 Leimert Park Summer Event Series

Summertime has never been better for music-and-culture lovers in South L.A.

By: Still Rising Corp.

Contact

Still Rising Corp.

***@leimertparkjuneteenth.com Still Rising Corp.

End

-- Three South L.A. stakeholders have collaborated on their local, community events under the. The summer series comprises three highly regarded annual events –, andWith these events having a high impact on the people of Los Angeles, event founders and producers, DJ Qwess Coast (Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival), Diane Robertson (Leimert Park Jazz Festival), and Rashidi Jones (TEC Leimert Conference) had the idea to combine their events in a series to showcase the historically rich neighborhoods of Leimert Park and South Los Angeles. The historic Leimert Park community is highly regarded as the home for arts and culture, including such institutions as The World Stage, The Vision Theater, Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center, KAOS Network, Fernando Pullum Community Arts Center, and Art + Practice."We are honored to host the nation's largest Juneteenth festival commemorating the nationally recognized holiday. We love how our community has shown up to celebrate and uplift the importance of Juneteenth through art at the intersection of culture and commerce," said DJ QwessCoast, CEO of Still Rising Corp. We are strongly committed to elevating creative entrepreneurial endeavors and innovation, financial inclusion, and social impact here in the epicenter of black arts and culture.""The Leimert Park Jazz Festival celebrates jazz, community, and culture," said its Executive Producer, Diane Robertson. "The festival and its companion art competition honor the legacy of this vibrant community and aim to ensure it remains culturally significant for years to come. I'm thrilled that Qwess, Rashidi, and I are embarking on this unprecedented collaboration, which we believe serves as a model for mutual support and exemplifies a true expression of 'community'.""TEC Leimert is excited to be back this year in celebration of culture, entertainment, and technology especially given the recent introductions of artificial intelligence and what it means for communities of color," said Rashidi Jones, Executive Director, TEC Leimert. "We are committed to showcasing tech innovation, local creativity, and black excellence here in the entertainment capital."- Monday, June 19, 2023, Leimert Park Village. True to the essence of Leimert Park, this event celebrates Black freedom by honoring the ancestors and our community through art, music, food, and education.For more information:Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leimertparkjuneteenth- Saturday, August 26, 2023, outdoors at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 3650 W Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008. The Leimert Park Jazz Festival grew organically out of a community block party that began in 2015 on a residential street in Leimert Park. This FREE festival presents world-class and emerging jazz musicians to a diverse audience with the goal of cultivating and revitalizing jazz culture in Los Angeles. Its companion art competition provides a platform for South L.A.-based visual artists.For more information:Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leimertparkjazzfestivalFollow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leimertparkjazzfestival- Friday-Sunday, September 22-24, 2023, Leimert Park Village. The conference features top industry executives and Fortune 500 companies discussing the latest in technology and entertainment, emerging market trends, and ground-breaking innovations and exploring how industry disruptors are changing how we communicate and interact in this digital economy.For more information:https://www.tecleimert.orgFollow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tecleimertFollow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tecyoself