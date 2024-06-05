 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* New Construction Homes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2024
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

Follow on Google News

Del Webb Announces Mallory Creek, Coming Soon to Leland, NC

By: Del Webb
 
 
Mallory Creek’s Stardom Model Home Exterior
Mallory Creek’s Stardom Model Home Exterior
RALEIGH, N.C. - June 10, 2024 - PRLog -- Del Webb, the leading U.S. builder of active adult communities, is pleased to announce that sales will begin in late summer at Leland, North Carolina's Mallory Creek. Nestled in North Brunswick County just outside Wilmington, Leland is one of the fastest-growing towns in the state. Mallory Creek will be part of the master-planned Leland community near shopping, dining, medical facilities, and inviting beaches, promising homeowners an exceptional lifestyle specifically designed for those 55 and older.

Offering modern ranch new construction homes with personalization options, flex space, and room for entertaining, Mallory Creek will continue the Del Webb tradition of providing residents with an impressive collection of experiences that help them live the lives they have always wanted. A 20,000 square foot clubhouse will feature a kitchen, event/gathering spaces, an onsite lifestyle director, an abundance of clubs and activities, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a poolside café, a fitness center, and pickleball courts. Furthermore, walking trails, a community garden, and a dog park will be located within the neighborhood.

"Mallory Creek will offer an extraordinary lifestyle via beautiful, low-maintenance, ranch-style homes and extensive amenities," said David Carrier, president of PulteGroup's Raleigh division. "From resort-style facilities and activities to a diverse array of resident clubs, Mallory Creek will offer something for everyone. Thoughtfully designed single-family homes of 1,223 to 3467 square feet will be priced from the upper $300s in this exciting community only 15 minutes from Downtown Wilmington and 30 minutes from Wrightsville, Carolina, and Southport Beaches. We invite you to join our interest list to learn more.

Six model homes are currently under construction at Mallory Creek, where sales will begin this summer. Occupancy is anticipated by late this year, with quick move-in home opportunities or the possibility of building a home and moving in early 2025.

For more information about Mallory Creek, visit the Mallory Creek (https://www.delwebb.com/homes/north-carolina/raleigh/lela...) page on DelWebb.com (https://www.delwebb.com/), or call 910-812-0141. For more information about Del Webb, visit DelWebb.com/Wilmington (https://www.delwebb.com/homes/north-carolina/wilmington).

About Mallory Creek

Mallory Creek by Del Webb will be a diverse, active lifestyle 55+ community located in North Brunswick County's Leland, North Carolina. Thoughtfully designed single-family homes of 1,223 to 3467 square feet will be priced from the upper $300s. Amenities include a 20,000 square foot clubhouse, resort-style indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, pickleball courts, a dog park, and more. For more information visit DelWebb.com/MalloryCreek (https://www.delwebb.com/homes/north-carolina/raleigh/leland/mallory-creek-211117) and join the interest list.

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America's leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow, and learn, socially, physically, and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit DelWebb.com. (https://www.delwebb.com/)

Contact
Constructive Marketing
***@constructivemarketing.net
End
Source:Del Webb
Email:***@constructivemarketing.net Email Verified
Tags:New Construction Homes
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Constructive Marketing News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jun 10, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share