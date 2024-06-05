Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Del Webb Announces Mallory Creek, Coming Soon to Leland, NC
By: Del Webb
Offering modern ranch new construction homes with personalization options, flex space, and room for entertaining, Mallory Creek will continue the Del Webb tradition of providing residents with an impressive collection of experiences that help them live the lives they have always wanted. A 20,000 square foot clubhouse will feature a kitchen, event/gathering spaces, an onsite lifestyle director, an abundance of clubs and activities, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a poolside café, a fitness center, and pickleball courts. Furthermore, walking trails, a community garden, and a dog park will be located within the neighborhood.
"Mallory Creek will offer an extraordinary lifestyle via beautiful, low-maintenance, ranch-style homes and extensive amenities," said David Carrier, president of PulteGroup's Raleigh division. "From resort-style facilities and activities to a diverse array of resident clubs, Mallory Creek will offer something for everyone. Thoughtfully designed single-family homes of 1,223 to 3467 square feet will be priced from the upper $300s in this exciting community only 15 minutes from Downtown Wilmington and 30 minutes from Wrightsville, Carolina, and Southport Beaches. We invite you to join our interest list to learn more.
Six model homes are currently under construction at Mallory Creek, where sales will begin this summer. Occupancy is anticipated by late this year, with quick move-in home opportunities or the possibility of building a home and moving in early 2025.
For more information about Mallory Creek, visit the Mallory Creek (https://www.delwebb.com/
About Mallory Creek
Mallory Creek by Del Webb will be a diverse, active lifestyle 55+ community located in North Brunswick County's Leland, North Carolina. Thoughtfully designed single-family homes of 1,223 to 3467 square feet will be priced from the upper $300s. Amenities include a 20,000 square foot clubhouse, resort-style indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, pickleball courts, a dog park, and more. For more information visit DelWebb.com/
About Del Webb
Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America's leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow, and learn, socially, physically, and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit DelWebb.com. (https://www.delwebb.com/)
Contact
Constructive Marketing
***@constructivemarketing.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse