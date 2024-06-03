Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Rajeev R. Shah Honored with 2024 Honorary Membership Award
By: ASA
Recognized for his exceptional dedication, unwavering commitment, and outstanding contributions to the broader appraisal profession, Rajeev R. Shah emerges as a distinguished recipient of the Honorary Membership Award. This accolade is reserved for individuals who are nonmembers of ASA and must have, in the judgment of the Board of Governors, contributed substantially to the appraisal profession and/or performed an unusual and valuable service for the Society sufficient to merit recognition by the Society.
Rajeev R. Shah serves as Managing Director & CEO at RBSA Advisors LLP in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. With a career spanning since 2000, Rajeev has carved a remarkable path in investment banking, transaction advisory, financial valuations, and business development. His expertise extends to mergers & acquisitions, financial valuations, due diligence, and fundraising advisory. Moreover, Rajeev brings to the table specializations in the valuation of real estate and plant & machinery. Rajeev R. Shah embodies excellence in his field.
The formal recognition of Rajeev R. Shah's illustrious career will take place during the Annual International Awards Luncheon, scheduled at the 2024 ASA International Conference on Monday, September 16, from 12:30-1:30 pm PT in Portland, OR.
Media Contact
Todd J. Paradis
tparadis@appraisers.org
703-733-2124
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 03, 2024