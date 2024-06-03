 

Rajeev R. Shah Honored with 2024 Honorary Membership Award

By: ASA
 
 
HERNDON, Va. - June 3, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA proudly announces Rajeev R. Shah as a recipient of the esteemed 2024 Honorary Membership Award.

Recognized for his exceptional dedication, unwavering commitment, and outstanding contributions to the broader appraisal profession, Rajeev R. Shah emerges as a distinguished recipient of the Honorary Membership Award. This accolade is reserved for individuals who are nonmembers of ASA and must have, in the judgment of the Board of Governors, contributed substantially to the appraisal profession and/or performed an unusual and valuable service for the Society sufficient to merit recognition by the Society.

Rajeev R. Shah serves as Managing Director & CEO at RBSA Advisors LLP in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. With a career spanning since 2000, Rajeev has carved a remarkable path in investment banking, transaction advisory, financial valuations, and business development. His expertise extends to mergers & acquisitions, financial valuations, due diligence, and fundraising advisory. Moreover, Rajeev brings to the table specializations in the valuation of real estate and plant & machinery. Rajeev R. Shah embodies excellence in his field.

The formal recognition of Rajeev R. Shah's illustrious career will take place during the Annual International Awards Luncheon, scheduled at the 2024 ASA International Conference on Monday, September 16, from 12:30-1:30 pm PT in Portland, OR.

Media Contact
Todd J. Paradis
tparadis@appraisers.org
703-733-2124
Source:ASA
