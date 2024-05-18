L-Tron Returns from the SC Division of the IAI (SCIAI) Annual Spring Conference

ROCK HILL, S.C.
- May 21, 2024
- PRLog
-- L-Tron has returned from a successful trip to the South Carolina Division of the International Association for Identification (SCIAI) Spring Conference, which took place May 6-9 at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. L-Tron demoed the patented OSCR360 Crime Scene Investigation System and had the opportunity to connect with Officers throughout the conference. L-Tron also sponsored refreshments during one of the vendor breaks.
"I enjoyed spending time with the South Carolina law enforcement community at this year's conference,"
says L-Tron's Julianne Pangal. "Several local South Carolina agencies shared feedback on using the OSCR360 and it was great to hear more about their experiences. The consensus was that OSCR360 is a fast, easy, and effective tool to use on all types of cases. Officers appreciate that OSCR360 doesn't require hours for scene processing, and that it is easy to attach digital evidence within the software to create a comprehensive presentation. One Officer even shared how he used OSCR360 to show blood spatter from a shooting case."
As the world's largest forensic organization, the International Association for Identification holds regional and international conferences throughout the year to provide education and training, networking opportunities, and a chance to explore the latest trends in investigative technology. The SC Division of the IAI is regional chapter with strong membership. Their annual conference brings in attendees from across the state, as well as from North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and even Florida.
The OSCR360 System (https://www.L-Tron.com/OSCR360
) is used by investigators to capture, store, and organize details from any crime scene, visually presenting the facts of the case in 360-degrees. OSCR360 allows investigators and prosecutors to collaborate and virtually revisit the scene as often as needed. Within the courtroom, OSCR360 provides a virtual walkthrough of the case, providing additional context to the jury. Nationwide, hundreds of agencies are using OSCR360 to document and investigate homicides, unattended deaths, burglaries, kidnappings, crashes, arsons, search warrants, and more.
L-Tron (https://www.L-Tron.com
) supports dozens of educational conferences each year for law enforcement, criminal justice, and public safety professionals. Not only does the company develop hardware and software to help Officers perform their duties safely and efficiently, but they also provide round-the-clock service and support for OSCR360 clients.