Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson to Receive 2025 Reach the World Cronkite Award
Award ceremony to take place at The Players in New York City
By: Reach the World
Global education pioneer Reach the World will present Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson with the Cronkite Award for Excellence in Exploration and Storytelling at its Annual Benefit event in New York City.
Reach the World, a global education nonprofit bringing real-world role models into classrooms through virtual exchange, is proud to announce that Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson will receive the 2025 Cronkite Award at its Annual Benefit on Monday, May 12, at The Players in New York City.
This distinguished honor recognizes Dr. Tyson's extraordinary career as one of the world's leading science communicators and advocates for public understanding of science and the cosmos. The Cronkite Award, named in honor of legendary journalist and Reach the World founding Director Walter Cronkite, celebrates individuals whose work embodies the spirit of exploration, truth, and education — values at the heart of Reach the World. Founded on the belief that every student deserves the chance to connect to a reciprocal global network, Reach the World uses virtual exchange tools and programs to connect U.S. K-12 classrooms with travelers, explorers, career mentors and other inspirational role models around the globe.
In 2015, Dr. Tyson was awarded the National Academy of Sciences' prestigious Public Welfare Medal for his extraordinary role in exciting the public about the wonders of science. His informative and compelling appearances on television and digital media have inspired generations to look up at the stars — and within themselves — with curiosity and courage.
"Neil deGrasse Tyson has dedicated his life to making science accessible, inspiring millions to see the universe as a place of endless curiosity and learning," said Heather Halstead, Founder and Executive Director of Reach the World. "His work mirrors our belief that awe and discovery should be part of every student's journey."
Dr. Tyson also serves as the director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History and is the bestselling author of Astrophysics for People in a Hurry and Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization. He has brought science into mainstream culture as host of the Emmy-nominated podcast StarTalk and Cosmos, a reimagining of the classic series originally hosted by Carl Sagan. A recipient of 27 honorary degrees and numerous national honors, Dr. Tyson continues to shape how we view our place in the world and help future generations develop a sense of wonder and possibility in their learning journeys.
The evening will bring together educators, global changemakers and supporters of Reach the World for an intimate celebration honoring Dr. Tyson as the 2025 Cronkite Award recipient and championing Reach the World's mission of bringing global role models into classrooms nationwide.
About the Annual Benefit
Event Details
Date: Monday, May 12, 2025
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Location: The Players, 16 Gramercy Park S, New York City
To purchase tickets, donate or learn more about Reach the World, visit: bit.ly/RTWAnnualBenefit2025.
About Reach the World
Founded in 1998, Reach the World uses virtual exchange to make the benefits of travel and global networks accessible to all students, inspiring the next generation of curious, confident and compassionate global citizens. For more information on Reach the World and how you can help, please visit www.reachtheworld.org.
Contact
Heather Halstead
***@reachtheworld.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse