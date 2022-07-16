Reach the World to Honor the Endurance22 Expedition with the 2022 Cronkite Award Tonight

The Endurance22 expedition will receive Reach the World's 2022 Cronkite Award for Excellence in Storytelling. Reach the World will present the award at its Annual Benefit in New York City tonight.

220224 End22 Nb Landscapes 50

Contact

Heather Halstead

***@reachtheworld.org Heather Halstead

End

-- The Endurance22 expedition will receive Reach the World's 2022 Cronkite Award for Excellence in Storytelling. Reach the World will present the award at its Annual Benefit in New York City tonight, July 20, 2022.The Endurance22 expedition, an initiative of the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, enabled tens of thousands of students around the globe to participate in the historic discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton's lost ship, Endurance. A global team of explorers set out to locate, survey and film the shipwreck in the Weddell Sea, Antarctica, in February 2022. They engaged students every step of the way through Reach the World's virtual exchange program. The expedition's commitment to storytelling and education made it possible for a new generation of students, including those in communities that may experience isolation or exclusion, to connect with Ernest Shackleton's legacy of leadership, draw inspiration from world-class explorers and experience the Antarctic environment."From the day I founded Reach the World almost 25 years ago, it has been my mission to include all youth in the exciting, empowering narratives of explorers," Reach the World's Executive Director Heather Halstead said. "Walter Cronkite, a member of our founding Board, cared very deeply about this mission. No one would be more excited than Mr. Cronkite to honor the Endurance22 expedition this year. Their commitment to storytelling guided every aspect of the expedition, leading not only to a truly historic discovery, but also to a spirit of inclusion that is unparalleled in the history of exploration."The Endurance22 expedition also embraced new forms of storytelling to reach audiences of all ages across the globe. Working with expedition media partners Little Dot Studios, History Hit and Consequential, the unfolding story of the expedition was shared in real time via TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and podcast 'Dan Snow's History Hit,' engaging millions of people. The media team also filmed for a premium, long-form documentary, which will air on Nat Geo and Disney+.Donald Lamont, Chairman of the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, will accept the award on behalf of the Endurance22 expedition team during the event."I am both flattered and humbled by this nomination. And I am particularly delighted that it embraces those who played such important roles on board S A Agulhas II, including her Master and crew. I thank Reach the World and the members of its Board for this recognition of what we have achieved in a true spirit of cooperation."Mr. Lamont, together with John Shears, Expedition Leader, Nico Vincent, Expedition Sub-Sea Manager, and Natalie Hewit, Documentary Director, will participate in a fireside chat during the Reach the World 2022 Annual Benefit.For more than two decades, Reach the World (RTW) has been a leader in global learning and international virtual exchange. RTW makes the benefits of travel accessible to classrooms, inspiring students to become curious, confident and compassionate global citizens. RTW's programs ensure that all people, in all communities, can access positive, personal global experiences.Reach the World was honored to include Mr. Walter Cronkite as the Chairman of its Advisory Board until his death in 2009. As one of the world's most esteemed journalists, Mr. Cronkite had a profound impact on the field of communications. RTW gives its Cronkite Award annually to recognize and honor individuals who are using the transformative power of communications to build an educated, compassionate, and globally competent citizenry.