Unlocking Valuation Vault: ASA's Inventory Valuation Conference Illuminates Trends & Expertise
By: ASA
Join us for an exclusive exploration into inventory valuation nuances, from specific assets to uncovering inventory scams. Discover what appraisers need to ensure thorough and reliable valuation results.
"Appraisers can expect a curated program delving into specific assets, banking collateral, and inventory scams — a unique opportunity to enrich your knowledge and elevate your appraisal skills in the dynamic landscape of valuation," said planning chair Richard Ellsworth, ASA.
Join us for a comprehensive journey into inventory valuation! For more information or to register for the Valuation of Inventory Conference, visit ASA online at https://bit.ly/
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization that represents all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or their free Find an Appraiser Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
