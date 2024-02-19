 

Unlocking Valuation Vault: ASA's Inventory Valuation Conference Illuminates Trends & Expertise

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Feb. 23, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA proudly announces the new ASA Valuation of Inventory Conference, to take place online Thursday, May 2, from 1:00 - 5:20 PM ET.

Join us for an exclusive exploration into inventory valuation nuances, from specific assets to uncovering inventory scams. Discover what appraisers need to ensure thorough and reliable valuation results.

Event Session Highlights:
  • How to Appraise Any Kind of Inventory, Richard Berkemeier, ASA | Senior Appraiser | Pegasus Aircraft Appraisal Group
  • Inventory Appraisals for Bank Collateral, Ross Blanchard, ASA | Director – Machinery & Equipment Appraisals | Reliant Business Valuation
  • Inventory Scams, R. Lee Robinette, ASA | President | Collateral Evaluation Associates
Attendees can expect to earn up to 5 hours of ASA CE credit.

"Appraisers can expect a curated program delving into specific assets, banking collateral, and inventory scams — a unique opportunity to enrich your knowledge and elevate your appraisal skills in the dynamic landscape of valuation," said planning chair Richard Ellsworth, ASA.

Join us for a comprehensive journey into inventory valuation! For more information or to register for the Valuation of Inventory Conference, visit ASA online at https://bit.ly/497CdFI or call (800) 272-8258.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization that represents all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or their free Find an Appraiser Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

