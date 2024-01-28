Follow on Google News
Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley names Cristina Florea first Chief Program Officer
Florea to focus on expansion, curriculum development, and teen programs
By: Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
"Cristina brings incredible experience, perspective and passion to BGCSV and we are thrilled to welcome her to this critical role," said Steve Wymer, BGCSV President and CEO. "Thousands of youth in Silicon Valley face an urgent need for access to mentorship, tutoring support, and college and career readiness services and Cristina's leadership as we seek to meet these needs will change many lives for the better. We couldn't be more excited to work with and support Cristina in this meaningful endeavor."
With nearly 20 years of experience in the education field, at BGCSV, Florea will oversee strategic development, curriculum, and program staff management. Florea previously founded the BEAM Program (Business, Entrepreneurship, and Math), an educational program that serves thousands of high school students worldwide. Through curriculum developed in partnerships with leading firms, such as PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst&Young, BEAM students learn how to start their own businesses and how to apply material learned in school to these real-life scenarios. Upon successful completion of the BEAM curriculum, students are eligible to apply for internships at companies within the BEAM network.
"In my time as the Chairman of the Board of BEAM Program, a non-profit Cristina founded, I have had the pleasure of witnessing how Cristina's passion for education can transform the lives of students," said Tom Berquist, CFO of Citrix and Chairman of the Board for the BEAM Program. "Her relentless drive and energy enabled BEAM to overcome significant obstacles and expand to a global network of schools while getting the support of international organizations, including SAP, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Ernst&Young. Cristina's passion for young people enabled BEAM to inspire and engage students across schools around the world and I am so excited to now see the impact that Cristina will have at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley. I am confident that her unique blend of experience and infectious, innovative drive will lead to amazing new opportunities and change the life trajectory of many at risk youth."
A credentialed teacher, Florea taught at the high school level and served as a logic guest lecturer at Stanford University, and as a seminar speaker at the Wharton School of Business. She holds degrees in mathematics and marketing, teaching credentials in mathematics and business, and a master's degree in education technology from Santa Clara University, as well as a certificate for teaching business from the Wharton School of Business.
"I have been in education my entire career and focusing on the expansion of Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley through developing programs gives me the opportunity to make an impact in the lives of kids who need it the most," said Florea. "There are so many kids who are at risk of becoming homeless or engaging in unhealthy or even life-threatening activities because they are missing a safe, welcoming, and nurturing home. I want to help build a support system and a family for these children and teens through engaging, life-changing programs at Boys & Girls Club of Silicon Valley."
Florea also brings valuable experience in the venture capital community through her work with Santa Clara Ventures and Santa Cruz Ventures, and her experience at Santa Clara University, where she focused on strategy, content, development, and partnerships for the university's accelerator, as well as taught design thinking.
"Having worked closely with Cristina at Santa Clara University and Santa Clara Ventures, I can attest to her exceptional dedication, innovative thinking, and unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of students," said Morgan Slain, General Partner of Santa Clara Ventures, a VC fund that works with Santa Clara University, and founder of Bronco Ventures, Santa Clara University's accelerator. "Cristina is a game changer - she is able to see the big picture to help develop vision and strategy, and she can work with teams to execute specific programs. Cristina's skillset and passion will lead to a real impact on the lives of kids in Silicon Valley. Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley is incredibly fortunate to have her."
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley has been at the forefront of youth development in Santa Clara County for over 75 years, providing innovative and effective afterschool and summer enrichment programs primarily for low income, at-risk Santa Clara County youth ages 5-18 years. Our mission is to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults. To learn more about our programs and opportunities, visit www.bgclub.org or join our online community on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @BGClubSV.
Media Contact
NINICO | Kiana Karn
kiana@ninico.com
