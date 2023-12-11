Follow on Google News
The Art of Business: The Best of Both Worlds Meets at the Intersection of Inspiration and Dedication
Visionary Businessmen Bring a Groundbreaking Documentary to the Masses While Illuminating The Art of Business
Acy Brown of Chatham, Louisiana joined forces with Anthony Little of Charlotte, North Carolina to create this riveting and transformative documentary, The Art of Business: The Best of Both Worlds. This notable film captures the essence of grit, determination, resilience, camaraderie, and next-level business acumen. Throughout the documentary, the viewer is taken on an eventful journey through the lives of two businessmen who have managed to successfully build their empires despite setbacks, hardships, unforeseen tragedies, and familiar loss. Through it all, Acy and Anthony have emerged as remarkably successful men, both personally and professionally.
In the documentary, we witness a bird's-eye view of both of their lives. Acy's life showcases his rural hometown of Chatham, whereas he wears many hats; including being a man of faith, a family man, a businessman, a caretaker, a commercial/fashion print model/actor and community activist. Acy parlays his business savvy into creating an expansive brand, despite being based in a small town. Conversely, Anthony's backdrop of a thriving metropolis gives him far-reaching access to a myriad of professional resources that are available to him in Charlotte. The Art of Business: The Best of Both Worlds was borne out of their desire to work in tandem with one another to create a cinematic masterpiece that would inspire emerging business owners—as well as people from all walks of life— to tap into their God-given greatness to create a masterpiece of their own: In business and in life.
"Over the years, I have watched Acy and Anthony build their brands in a meticulous and impeccable manner. I have also observed their work ethic, dedication, and commitment to excellence as it relates to their respective businesses. I know that they do not settle for mediocrity when it comes to creating impactful projects. Moreover, they are two accomplished Black men who have raised the bar in the business realm—and this documentary is proof-positive that they have mastered the Art of Business," said Tawanna Chamberlain, Entrepreneur and Author of Live Out Loud and Take Up Space: How to amplify your voice and pursue your passion with boldness!
When asked about his "Why" for creating this documentary, Anthony had this to say: "This documentary is a testament of the importance of business within art, and the struggle that me and Acy had to endure to continue on this journey to paint this masterpiece of building brands."
Acy had this to offer about the film's uniqueness: "What makes this documentary unique to all other autobiographical documentaries that have been released is its Versatility and Range in being relatable to multiple audiences, genres, races, and ethnicities. This documentary depicts me as a man of faith, a family man, a businessman, a caretaker, a commercial/fashion print model/actor, and community activist. This documentary can be viewed/shown on multiple platforms to people of all ages, and it is absolutely Timeless and not dated!"
The Art of Business:The Best of Both Worlds will be released February 16th, 2024 and prior to making its cinematic debut, Anthony and Acy will be celebrating the successful release of the film Spring 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
This captivating documentary is essential viewing for those of you who want more out of life. It will resonate with viewers who are determined to be successful in whatever environment they find themselves in. Anthony's salient takeaway from the film is: "I want the viewers to understand that hard work is not only the key to success but also business entrepreneurship can take your imagination around the planet and give you insight on family values that will help you to understand that we are only passing through and that we must cherish the moment's and plan for the future not the present."
The Art of Business:The Best of Both Worlds was directed by Curt Braden, and was Executive Produced by Anthony Little and Acy Brown. For a sneak peek of this "Anointed, Timeless, Masterpiece"
Discover More About The Filmakers
Acy Brown: Grew up and currently resides in the rural area of Chatham, LA located in Jackson Parish with a general population of 469 Acy is an aspiring high fashion/commercial model and actor as well as a striving Business Owner and Entrepreneur. https://ceoweekly.com/
Anthony Little: Grew up in the town of Ellerbe, NC. He resides in the metropolitan area of Charlotte, North Carolina that has a general population of 885,663. Anthony is Acy's Business Manager and also has been an Entrepreneur and Business Owner since the age of 9. Anthony has also traveled the world doing Major business in markets such as Asia, India, and Australia.
This film is comprised of their struggles and challenges along their journey and links their opposite worlds together to create the Masterpiece "The Art of Business: The Best of Both Worlds".
