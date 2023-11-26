 

ASA and Erin Hollis to Host a New Webinar: Business Valuation Credentialing

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Dec. 1, 2023 - PRLog -- ASA and Erin Hollis have partnered together to host a new webinar:

Business Valuation Credentialing on December 05, 2023, from 1 pm -2 pm EDT.

This open discussion webinar is intended to guide aspiring Business Valuation appraisers through the steps to accreditation through ASA.

We will delve into the essentials for membership and the prerequisites needed to become a credentialed business valuation appraiser with ASA. Attendees will learn about ASA's education, experience, and report-writing requirements as well as gain insights into strategies for navigating the peer-review process successfully and position themselves for a smoother valuation journey.

Additionally, Catherine Henne, Credentialing Specialist for Business Valuation, will provide expert guidance on the online application process and administrative procedures, offering practical know-how for seamless navigation.

Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/47lbYuM or (800) 272-8258.

ABOUT Erin Hollis

Erin is a seasoned speaker and prolific author on the topic of business valuation. For more than two decades, she has been involved in serving the community as an educator and a volunteer in professional organizations, including the American Society of Appraisers and the ESOP Association. She also provides continuing education for accounting and legal professionals.

Source:ASA
Disclaimer
