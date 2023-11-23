Shoot 'Em Up Classic Eliminate Down Coming to North America and Europe for the First Time Ever

POMONA, Calif.
Nov. 28, 2023
Retro-Bit Publishing is proud to announce that it will bring shoot 'em up classic Eliminate Down to North America and Europe for the first time. This limited edition Collector's Cartridge for the SEGA Genesis® and Mega Drive will be an exclusive one-production run available only for preorder starting today and will run through January 2, 2024, priced at $54.99 in North America and €69,99 in Europe.
this acclaimed shoot 'em up features omnidirectional scrolling to send players on a roller coaster ride through asteroid fields, alien worlds and underground strongholds. With an impressive arsenal of powerful weapons and horror-themed aliens attacking from all sides, Eliminate Down is seen as one of the greatest 16-bit shoot 'em ups of all time.
Coming to North America and Europe for the first time ever, this limited-edition package from Retro-Bit Publishing will feature an Emerald Nebula cartridge for play on the SEGA Genesis, Mega Drive and compatible systems. The collector's box will feature a reversible cartridge inlay sleeve and an individually numbered lenticular slipcover, as well as a full-colored instruction manual including an unreleased code to make gameplay easier
.
"With a real emphasis on unique alien designs and massive multi-directional boss fights, Eliminate Down is an immersive shoot 'em up games that is extremely sought after worldwide," explains Richard Igros, Director of Marketing at Retro-Bit Publishing. "After decades of high prices on the second-hand market due to exclusivity, we're excited to bring this fun and inventive 16-bit game to North America and Europe for the first time ever, finally at an affordable price."
A portion of the proceeds generated by Retro-Bit's Eliminate Down Collector's Cartridge will be donated to the Video Game History Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and teaching the history of video games.
, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and teaching the history of video games.