El Viento and Sol-Deace Return to SEGA® Genesis with Limited-Edition Pre-Order Campaigns

Both Wolf Team Classics will be Released on the SEGA Mega Drive in Europe for the First Time Ever

Sol-Deace & El Viento Collections

-- Two Wolf Team classics are returning to the SEGA Genesis® and making their Mega Drive debut with the release of El Viento (https://retro-bit.com/el-viento/)and Sol-Deace (https://retro-bit.com/sol-deace/), in an exclusive one-time run of a limited edition collector's cartridges currently available for pre-order from Retro-Bit® Publishing, a publishing imprint of Retro-Bit (https://retro-bit.com)®. Pre-orders will go on sale starting June 27th and run through July 30th, priced at $54.99 in North America and €69.99 in Europe.First released in the United States and Japan in 1991, El Viento marks the first chapter in Wolf Team's Earnest Evans trilogy. Set in 1928, this side-scrolling action game stars a sorceress from the mountains of Peru named Annet Myer, who comes to New York City in an effort to stop an evil cult from using the newly-constructed Empire State Building as a sacrificial shrine to summon the demon Hastur. Using the element of air to her advantage, Annet battles through speakeasies, sewers, factories and the mob-filled city streets in one of the most explosive games to come out of the 1990s.One year later, in 1992, Renovation published Sol-Deace, a story based in the third millennium, when mankind has created an ultra-advanced artificial intelligence super computer in an effort to unite society. But when the GCS-WT computer turns on the humans and attempts to suppress mankind, scientist Edwin Deace jumps in his revolutionary twin-seat fighter spacecraft, Sol-Deace, and saves Earth from its A.I. dictator.Both games were praised by critics at the time for their innovative takes on popular genres. El Viento's mix of cinematic narrative and fast-paced action led Mega Play: The #1 All-SEGA Video Game Magazine to say, "Killer explosions and awesome graphics set this action cart above the rest." When they reviewed Sol-Deace in 1992, Electronic Gaming Monthly noted: "From great graphics to fast-moving action to a wide array of weapon enhancements, this is every blaster fan's dream come true." Both El Viento and Sol-Deace were given high marks from GamePro, Computer & Video Games and Mean Machine SEGA magazines.These upcoming physical releases from Retro-Bit Publishing ( https://retro- bit.com/retro- bit-publishing/ ) will not only bring the critically-acclaimed action game and shooter back to the SEGA Genesis for the first time in thirty years, but will also mark the first time either El Viento or Sol-Deace has been released in cartridge format on the SEGA Mega Drive in Europe.The limited-edition packages will include a Dark Matter Sol-Deace cartridge and Rosa Intensa El Viento cartridge, fully-colored instruction manual, a slip cover and certificate of authenticity. Both games will also come with a reversible cartridge inlay sleeve, offering a choice between the American and Japanese box designs. In addition to this, Sol-Deace will come with an exclusive double-sided poster."El Viento and Sol-Deace are two great examples of Wolf Team at the top of their game, giving fans of those genres a whole lot more than they bargained for," explains Richard Igros, Director of Marketing at Retro-Bit Publishing. "El Viento is the perfect blend of action and cinematic storytelling, while Sol-Deace has all the right ingredients -- inventive level designs, unique power-ups, crazy bosses, catchy tunes and, of course, the kind of edge-of-your-seat excitement that only a great shooter can provide. Best of all, this will finally give European gamers a chance to own two 16-bit classics they missed out on three decades ago."These El Viento and Sol-Deace pre-order campaigns come just weeks after Retro-Bit Publishing announced the Hammerin' Harry: Concrete Collection, featuring two of Harry's Nintendo Entertainment System adventures. Previous releases include limited-edition reproductions of Gaiares, Mega Man: The Wily Wars, Gley Lancer and a Valis Collection box set.Pre-orders for El Viento and Sol-Deace are available now for Genesis and Mega Drive, individually, for a one-time production run and will end on July 30th for $54.99 in North America and /€69,99 in Europe. Visit the Retro-Bit website (https://retro-bit.com/retro-bit-publishing/)for all participating retailers. North American pre-orders can be placed through Limited Run Games ( https://limitedrungames.com/ ) and Castlemania Games (https://castlemaniagames.com/collections/retro-bit-games), while European pre-orders will be available at NedGame (https://www.nedgame.nl), Spel & Sant (https://www.spelochsant.se), Retro Cables (http://retrocables.es/tienda/index.php), and Arcade Dreams (https://arcadedreams.se), with more retailers announced later this week.A portion of the proceeds generated by Retro-Bit's Sol Deace and El Viento re-release will be donated to the Video Game History Foundation (https://gamehistory.org/), a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and teaching the history of video games.More information about El Viento can be found at: https://retro-bit.com/el-vientoMore information about Sol-Deace can be found at https://retro-bit.com/sol-deacePress Kit for El Viento can be found HERE (https://www.dropbox.com/sh/olld7d6z2o8knsm/AACxn72EAV_HqdoPyBzD5X-Va?dl=0)Press Kit for Sol-Deace can be found HERE (https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9366tqzlm73xj83/AACKG_-VGLM7boTg-IkuJprHa?dl=0)