El Viento and Sol-Deace Return to SEGA® Genesis with Limited-Edition Pre-Order Campaigns
Both Wolf Team Classics will be Released on the SEGA Mega Drive in Europe for the First Time Ever
First released in the United States and Japan in 1991, El Viento marks the first chapter in Wolf Team's Earnest Evans trilogy. Set in 1928, this side-scrolling action game stars a sorceress from the mountains of Peru named Annet Myer, who comes to New York City in an effort to stop an evil cult from using the newly-constructed Empire State Building as a sacrificial shrine to summon the demon Hastur. Using the element of air to her advantage, Annet battles through speakeasies, sewers, factories and the mob-filled city streets in one of the most explosive games to come out of the 1990s.
One year later, in 1992, Renovation published Sol-Deace, a story based in the third millennium, when mankind has created an ultra-advanced artificial intelligence super computer in an effort to unite society. But when the GCS-WT computer turns on the humans and attempts to suppress mankind, scientist Edwin Deace jumps in his revolutionary twin-seat fighter spacecraft, Sol-Deace, and saves Earth from its A.I. dictator.
Both games were praised by critics at the time for their innovative takes on popular genres. El Viento's mix of cinematic narrative and fast-paced action led Mega Play: The #1 All-SEGA Video Game Magazine to say, "Killer explosions and awesome graphics set this action cart above the rest." When they reviewed Sol-Deace in 1992, Electronic Gaming Monthly noted: "From great graphics to fast-moving action to a wide array of weapon enhancements, this is every blaster fan's dream come true." Both El Viento and Sol-Deace were given high marks from GamePro, Computer & Video Games and Mean Machine SEGA magazines.
The limited-edition packages will include a Dark Matter Sol-Deace cartridge and Rosa Intensa El Viento cartridge, fully-colored instruction manual, a slip cover and certificate of authenticity. Both games will also come with a reversible cartridge inlay sleeve, offering a choice between the American and Japanese box designs. In addition to this, Sol-Deace will come with an exclusive double-sided poster.
"El Viento and Sol-Deace are two great examples of Wolf Team at the top of their game, giving fans of those genres a whole lot more than they bargained for," explains Richard Igros, Director of Marketing at Retro-Bit Publishing. "El Viento is the perfect blend of action and cinematic storytelling, while Sol-Deace has all the right ingredients -- inventive level designs, unique power-ups, crazy bosses, catchy tunes and, of course, the kind of edge-of-your-
These El Viento and Sol-Deace pre-order campaigns come just weeks after Retro-Bit Publishing announced the Hammerin' Harry: Concrete Collection, featuring two of Harry's Nintendo Entertainment System adventures. Previous releases include limited-edition reproductions of Gaiares, Mega Man: The Wily Wars, Gley Lancer and a Valis Collection box set.
Pre-orders for El Viento and Sol-Deace are available now for Genesis and Mega Drive, individually, for a one-time production run and will end on July 30th for $54.99 in North America and /€69,99 in Europe. Visit the Retro-Bit website (https://retro-
A portion of the proceeds generated by Retro-Bit's Sol Deace and El Viento re-release will be donated to the Video Game History Foundation (https://gamehistory.org/)
More information about El Viento can be found at: https://retro-
More information about Sol-Deace can be found at https://retro-
Press Kit for El Viento can be found HERE (https://www.dropbox.com/
Press Kit for Sol-Deace can be found HERE (https://www.dropbox.com/
