L-Tron Returns from Florida IAI Investigations Conference
By: L-Tron
McNeill's lecture, entitled, "Building your Case with Limited Documentation,"
The patented OSCR360 system captures, stores, organizes, and presents the facts of a case. OSCR360 allows viewers to take a virtual walkthrough of the crime scene, gaining perspective and a more thorough understanding of what transpired at the scene.
One FDIAI conference attendee, an investigator from Georgia, spoke highly of the OSCR360 system. "We love [OSCR360]," shared the attendee. "We use it all the time!" The investigator went on to explain that their agency uses OSCR360 for both investigations, and to present cases in the courtroom.
L-Tron was proud to support the FDIAI for the third consecutive year, and regularly supports other regional IAI events throughout the country. For more information on the FDIAI or this year's conference, please visit: https://fdiai.org/
About L-Tron Corporation
For two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business, and we are honored to "Back the Blue" in our own state, as well as in all 50 states and Canada, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback matters because "Your Success is our Purpose."
Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
