Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
L-Tron Returns from Florida IAI Investigations Conference

By: L-Tron
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nov. 27, 2023 - PRLog -- The L-Tron team has returned from the Florida Division of the International Association for Identification (FDIAI) Conference which was hosted at SeaWorld, and geared toward crime scene investigators, forensics specialists, and other personnel in the law enforcement and criminal justice fields. The L-Tron team shared OSCR360's patented crime scene investigation system with a well-attended crowd, and L-Tron's Andy McNeill had the opportunity to present one of his case studies.

McNeill's lecture, entitled, "Building your Case with Limited Documentation," taught participants how to create a framework for cases with incomplete or limited scene documentation. McNeill, an IAI Senior Crime Scene Analyst, presented his lecture through a sample case study using OSCR360 software and demonstrated how to strengthen witness testimony by providing the courtroom with full visual context around the case.

The patented OSCR360 system captures, stores, organizes, and presents the facts of a case. OSCR360 allows viewers to take a virtual walkthrough of the crime scene, gaining perspective and a more thorough understanding of what transpired at the scene.

One FDIAI conference attendee, an investigator from Georgia, spoke highly of the OSCR360 system. "We love [OSCR360]," shared the attendee. "We use it all the time!" The investigator went on to explain that their agency uses OSCR360 for both investigations, and to present cases in the courtroom.

L-Tron was proud to support the FDIAI for the third consecutive year, and regularly supports other regional IAI events throughout the country. For more information on the FDIAI or this year's conference, please visit: https://fdiai.org/.

About L-Tron Corporation

For two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business, and we are honored to "Back the Blue" in our own state, as well as in all 50 states and Canada, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback matters because "Your Success is our Purpose."

L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
