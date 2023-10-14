Follow on Google News
DESIGN 446 kicks off its 50th Year in Business, an Extraordinary Milestone in Marketing and Design
The Manasquan-based company is celebrating 50 years of transforming brands and creating lasting partnerships.
By: Design 446
Since its founding in 1974, Design 446 has evolved from a small family-owned operation into one of the industry's most respected marketing and advertising companies. Their journey has been marked by flexibility, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of delivering high-quality services without compromise.
Thomas Villane, President of Design 446, reflected on this milestone: "We've come a long way in the past 50 years. It has been a total group effort that requires a dedicated team of employees, a loyal following of great clients, and the ability to adapt as the world around us evolves."
Ann Marie Baker, Vice President of Design 446, who started as an intern at the company 38 years ago, highlighted Design 446's adaptability and transformation, "Our tools have changed, our processes have evolved, but our culture of being customer-centric has remained constant."
Over the years, Design 446 has expanded its services and adapted to new technologies, becoming a diversified, full-service marketing and advertising company, serving clients both locally and throughout the country.
As they embark on their 50th year, Design 446 is known for their excellence and has been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including recognition from national and regional organizations such as the National Sales & Marketing Association, the New Jersey Builders Association, the Shore Builders Association of Central New Jersey, and the Jersey Shore Public Relations & Advertising Association, among others.
The company has been featured in prestigious publications such as "The Big Book of Green Design," "Really Good Logos Explained," "Creativity 36," and "Creativity 37," further solidifying their reputation as a trailblazer in marketing and design.
Over the years, Design 446 has partnered with a wide range of organizations, each with their unique stories and experiences. Here's what some of their valued clients have to say about these partnerships.
"Design 446 is a true partner. They listen, research, and immerse themselves into your team and entire organization to really get the vibe of your brand, and it is evident in their work," said Heather Barberi, Executive Director of the Grunin Foundation.
"Design 446 stands out through their professionalism, partnership, design, and concept quality. The awards, ads, signage, and concepts that Design 446 has worked on through the years have helped us be memorable and brand our business," noted Jennifer Agadzhanov, Lennar Philly Metro's Director of Marketing.
"Working with Design 446 for over 20 years, we're proud to celebrate this amazing team and milestone. They work with the utmost professionalism, creativity and industry knowledge, and they are always fun along the way. It is a pleasure to work alongside this team that shares my enthusiasm,"
"The creativity of Design 446 is what brings our ideas to life. Their impactful solutions on how to execute our projects is what helped us to win countless awards across New Jersey and Pennsylvania,"
Nick Nagle, Director of Operations of Design 446, sums up the essence of Design 446's approach. "During my 25 years at Design 446, I have formed personal friendships and lasting relationships with our clients, working alongside them not just for them. We believe in listening and taking a hands-on approach to provide impactful solutions. Design 446 creates a collaborative and fulfilling environment."
These testaments are just a glimpse of the impact Design 446 has had on its partners over the last five decades. From branding to marketing and beyond, Design 446 continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive results.
About Design 446
Design 446, Inc. is a full-service marketing company based in Manasquan, NJ. The firm creates sales environments, signage and brand development, in addition to interactive presentations, digital/traditional advertising, website development, e-marketing, social media/public relations, graphic design, on-site printing, interior merchandising and installation. For more information about Design 446, visit https://www.Design446.com.
Contact
Allison Brown
***@design446.com
