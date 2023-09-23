 

The HOPE Center Continues its Commitment to Education and Community Well-Being

The Toms River nonprofit serves families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency.
By:
 
 
The HOPE Center distributes Tools For School.
The HOPE Center distributes Tools For School.
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - Sept. 27, 2023 - PRLog -- As we embrace the promise of a new season and look ahead to exciting events, The HOPE Center remains steadfast in its mission to support the community. This Toms River-based nonprofit, dedicated to assisting families in crisis with compassion and dignity, is actively preparing for a series of initiatives that empower individuals to reach their highest level of self-sufficiency.

The HOPE Center recently launched its Tools For School initiative, which aims to equip students for their educational journeys. In a heartwarming display of community support, the organization distributed 99 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to local students. These contributions will help pave the way for a year of inspiring learning experiences.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who generously contributed to our Tools For School initiative," said Amy VanBezooijen, a representative of The HOPE Center. "Your kindness has brightened the path for numerous children in Ocean County, ensuring they begin the school year with the tools they need to succeed."

The success of Tools For School is a testament to the incredible support from the local community and dedicated volunteers. VanBezooijen added, "Our incredible team of volunteers played a crucial role in organizing donations and assembling backpacks. We deeply appreciate their unwavering commitment to the children and youth in our community."

The HOPE Center acknowledges the invaluable contributions of its donors, including US American New Jersey Preteen 2022-2023 Juliet Leniart; Jacob Chong; Michelle Grooms Kennedy; Ellen Hyers; Jeff Muller; Alan and Karen Krohn; Michelle Katz; Ann Marie Baker, Thomas Villane and the team at Design 446; Bill Reulbach at Manchester Accounting Services; Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, and The Presbyterian Church of Toms River.

Looking to the future, The HOPE Center will host its 10th Annual "Feast of HOPE" Chef's Night on Monday, October 16th from 6pm to 9pm at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Center in Toms River. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. The evening will feature over 20 local food establishments with samples of their finest dishes, in addition to live entertainment, raffles and giveaways. To purchase tickets or learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://ssl.charityweb.net/houseofhopeocean/event/feast_o....

The nonprofit has also started collecting donations for its annual Gift of Warmth/Operation BBQ Relief, which will be held later this fall. During the event, The HOPE Center will distribute diapers, along with new hats, scarves, mittens, new and gently used blankets and "new to you" coats to community members in need. To learn more about donation opportunities, please call The HOPE Center at 732-341-4447.

The HOPE Center is located at 253 Chestnut Street in Toms River. To learn more or for volunteer opportunities, visit https://houseofhopeocean.org/.

About The HOPE Center
The HOPE Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization initiated by the Clergy Association of Greater Toms River. Within a place of hope and faith, the mission of The HOPE Center is to serve families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency. Current hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 3pm. To reach The HOPE Center, call 732-341-4447. After 4pm, for emergency services, please call 211.

Contact
Design 446, Brianna Veltre
***@design446.com
Email:***@design446.com Email Verified
Tags:Back To School
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Toms River - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Partnerships
