Qualifications Matter–New Video Released with Donald W. Osborne, ASA, with Special Guest Jay Leno
By: ASA
Donald is a classic car historian, consultant, accredited appraiser, author, curator and the CEO of the Audrain Group in Newport, Rhode Island, where he guides the Audrain Automobile Museum, Audrain Motorsport and the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week.
The New York City native is known internationally for his recurring segment "Assess & Caress with Donald Osborne" on CNBC Primetime's show "Jay Leno's Garage", in which, for 7 seasons he has shared his considerable knowledge of collector car attributes and values.
Osborne and Leno discussed their thoughts on the importance of hiring ASA-accredited appraisers in a brief video filmed while onsite at Leno's infamous garage. Each spoke to why education, accreditation, experience, ethics and membership in a professional organization like ASA are critical factors when seeking to hire professionals who determine value.
View the "Qualifications Matter" video at https://bit.ly/
View our Donald W. Osborne, ASA, member spotlight at https://bit.ly/
Todd Paradis
tparadis@appraisers.org
703-733-2124
