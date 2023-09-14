 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Asa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Celebrities
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Herndon
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2023
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
20191817161514

Follow on Google News

Qualifications Matter–New Video Released with Donald W. Osborne, ASA, with Special Guest Jay Leno

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Sept. 19, 2023 - PRLog -- ASA has released a new video entitled "Qualifications Matter" featuring Donald W. Osborne, ASA, with special guest Jay Leno.

Donald is a classic car historian, consultant, accredited appraiser, author, curator and the CEO of the Audrain Group in Newport, Rhode Island, where he guides the Audrain Automobile Museum, Audrain Motorsport and the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week.

The New York City native is known internationally for his recurring segment "Assess & Caress with Donald Osborne" on CNBC Primetime's show "Jay Leno's Garage", in which, for 7 seasons he has shared his considerable knowledge of collector car attributes and values.

Osborne and Leno discussed their thoughts on the importance of hiring ASA-accredited appraisers in a brief video filmed while onsite at Leno's infamous garage. Each spoke to why education, accreditation, experience, ethics and membership in a professional organization like ASA are critical factors when seeking to hire professionals who determine value.

View the "Qualifications Matter" video at https://bit.ly/3EQcoMJ.

View our Donald W. Osborne, ASA, member spotlight at https://bit.ly/3ZpY7zO.

Media Contact
Todd Paradis
tparadis@appraisers.org
703-733-2124
End
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Asa
Industry:Celebrities
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Society of Appraisers PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Sep 19, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share