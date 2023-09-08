Follow on Google News
2023 ASA Aircraft Asset Management Special Event Presenters Announced
By: ASA
The presenters will include:
Delray Dobbins leads Sales and Global Strategy for Pratt & Whitney Canada's Eagle Service™ Plan (ESP™), an engine maintenance program for the corporate jet segment. Since joining the company in May 2018, Delray has worked closely with business jet customers, industry influencers, and other key stakeholders to continue to enhance P&WC's ESP maintenance program offerings.
George Kleros is a Senior Vice President at Jet Support Services headquartered in Chicago, IL. Responsible for Strategic Event Management and Fleet Management. He has been actively involved in business and general aviation in various capacities for more than 38 years. He is an accredited ASA Senior Appraiser, holds an FAA Power Plant and Airframe rating which he received in 1987 and an Inspector Authorizing since 1989.
Greg Ryan is a Senior Sales Director for GE OnPoint services, CT7 ECMP and North American Turboprop sales. Before his current role, Greg had worked for Pratt & Whitney Canada for over 8 years as a Field Service Representative where he supported all PWC powerplant platforms operating in Central America and back up for OEM airframe facilities in FL.
Zach Ungerleider is an MSP Sales Manager for Honeywell, responsible for MSP Engine sales for the United States, Canada & APAC regions. He is a certified Airframe and Powerplant Mechanic and Instrument rated pilot. In 2001 Zach received a private pilot and instrument rating through the FAA, and in 2014 a FAA Airframe and Powerplant rating.
Preston Brunswig is the director of ProAdvantage, headquartered in Wichita, KS. Preston and his team spot and source parts needed to keep aircraft serviced and compliant, all while helping to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and optimize the resale value of client's aircraft. Their ProAdvantage program allows clients to accurately budget for their maintenance costs and save with long-term price protection.
Guillaume Landrivon is the Vice President of Smart Services and Programs at Bombardier Aviation. He is responsible for the largest power-by-the-
Bob Fantozzi is a Senior Manager of Spares Sales and Customer Service at Dassault Falcon Jet. Bob has worked for Dassault Falcon Jet for over 37 years, gaining extensive experience in improving the spare parts market share and overall yearly sales through the building, training and managing of a direct sales force and alternate sales distribution channel, all while improving customer service.
Register or learn more here: https://bit.ly/
Proceeding the event, ASA will also be presenting at the NBAA-BACE on October 17, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The session is entitled Aircraft Valuation: Changing Values in a Changing Market and will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, N255. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/
