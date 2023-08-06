Follow on Google News
Gravis Law Responds to Address Surging Blockchain-Related Litigation with New Digital Assets Dispute
By: Gravis Law
As the adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets continues to gain traction, so does the complexity and frequency of related legal disputes. The rise of blockchain-related litigation has been staggering, with experts predicting that this trend will only continue to surge in the years to come. The flood of cases brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission in particular is expected give rise to an uptick of civil litigation. To address these evolving challenges and serve their clients' needs effectively, Gravis Law has formed a team of highly experienced litigators who possess an in-depth understanding of the intricate world of blockchain and digital assets.
"Our decision to create the Digital Assets Disputes Team was driven by our recognition that blockchain-related litigation is on the rise and will continue to be a significant factor in the legal landscape," said Jill Williamson, a Managing Attorney at Gravis Law. "Our recent experience defending two former directors of Rchain in Michael Roupp, et al. v. Rchain Cooperative, et al. taught us how valuable it was to clients that we have not only top-notch litigation skills but also a deep and broad understanding of the technology, industry and the web3 community."
The Digital Assets Disputes Team at Gravis Law is comprised of legal professionals with diverse backgrounds in technology, finance, and business. Their collective expertise enables them to provide comprehensive solutions that extend beyond conventional legal approaches. Leveraging their extensive understanding of the industry and the web3 community, the team is adept at navigating complex legal challenges unique to the digital assets space.
In its first case, the Team's Williamson and John O'Leary, together with local counsel TALG Law, are representing long-time client Stably Corporation in the Nevada receivership of Prime Trust in the District Court of Clark County, Nevada (O'Laughlin v. Prime Core Technologies, Case No. A-23-872963-
The team is co-chaired by Paul Beattie and Jill Williamson. Beattie is a litigator, business lawyer, and trial lawyer with nearly 30 years of experience assisting clients with complex legal problems. Separately, Beattie also has broad experience with a wide variety of investments including crypto currencies. Beattie tends to favor the shortest, simplest, most cost effective, resolution of his clients' problems, resolving many cases within six months to a year of representation. Beattie is an honors graduate of the University of Chicago in Molecular and Cellular Biology, with a minor concentration in Classical Philosophy. He is also an honors graduate from the University of Michigan Law School, having graduated in the top 10% of his class. Beattie also took classes at Harvard University and the University of Uppsala in Sweden. In a previous life Beattie was a grunt with the U.S. Marine Corp.
Williamson leads the Gravis Compliance and Regulatory practice and is one of the leading attorneys in the U.S. today whose practice focuses on representing innovative digital asset (crypto) entrepreneurs. She also assists clients in conducting internal investigations, defending government investigations, and providing compliance advice in the areas of Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Corruption, Export Compliance, Sanctions, Data Privacy and Compliance, and Enterprise Risk Management. Williamson is highly skilled in blockchain usage and compliance with laws and regulations in global cryptocurrency, and she is very well versed in Securities Regulation as it relates to cryptocurrencies. She has held high-level compliance positions in both Fortune 100 and mid-sized global corporations. Williamson started her legal career working in Washington, D.C., at such AmLaw 100 firms as DLA Piper, Alston & Bird, and Squire Patton Boggs, where she defended clients against global government investigations and provided compliance counseling, compliance interventions, and compliance system design and deployment. Prior to practicing law, Williamson served seven years in the U.S. Army as a highly decorated non-commissioned officer in roles that included serving as a Russian Linguist, SIGINT Operator, and Arms Control Inspector. Williamson is a cum laude graduate of the University of Maryland (B.A., University College) and of the University of Texas School of Law (J.D. with honors).
"Our team's approach is centered around combining our vast knowledge of digital assets with our well-honed litigation skills. This enables us to offer our clients a distinct advantage in resolving disputes efficiently and effectively,"
With the creation of the Digital Assets Disputes Team, Gravis Law reinforces its position as a leader in the legal sector, equipped to address the growing needs of clients in the digital assets space. The Team's commitment to excellence, coupled with its dedication to staying at the forefront of industry trends, ensures that clients can trust Gravis Law to deliver exceptional legal counsel in this fast-paced and transformative field.
