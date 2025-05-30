Follow on Google News
Gravis Law Named Best Law Firm and Jessica Wani Named Best Divorce Attorney
By: Gravis Law
Gravis Law proudly serves the Greater Phoenix area with exceptional legal expertise across multiple practice areas tailored to local needs. Their Estate planning services provide comprehensive solutions in wills, trusts, asset protection, and elder law, while the family law team offers compassionate representation for mediation, divorce, coparenting plans, post-decree modifications, adoption, guardianship, and domestic violence cases.
Gravis Law combines meticulous attention to detail with personalized service, ensuring that every client—whether seeking to secure their legacy, navigate family transitions, resolve disputes, or build a business—receives the dedicated legal support they deserve, making them the East Valley's trusted legal partner for individuals and businesses alike.
"Jessica's recognition as Best Divorce Attorney and our firm being named Best Law Firm in the Community Choice Best of the Desert Awards reflects our dedication to providing exceptional legal representation and our genuine commitment to the communities we serve," said Brett Spooner, CEO and founder of Gravis Law. "These achievements exemplify our firm's mission to deliver high-quality, accessible legal services while making a positive impact in our communities."
The Community Choice Best of the Desert Awards recognizes outstanding businesses and professionals based on votes from community members. This year's winners can be viewed here (https://yourchoiceawards.com/
"I am truly honored to receive this recognition from the community," said Wani. "My goal has always been to guide clients through their legal challenges with compassion, dignity, and respect. This award is meaningful because it comes directly from the people we serve, and it reinforces our commitment to continuing this important work."
In addition to her legal practice, Wani serves as a Paradise Valley Unified School District (PVUSD) Governing Board member, where she advocates for educational excellence for all students. She also serves as a Commissioner on the City of Phoenix Women's Commission, working to address issues affecting women and families in Phoenix.
"Being recognized by the community we've served for just one year is incredibly rewarding," Wani added. "At Gravis Law, we strive to be more than legal representatives—
Gravis Law PLLC serves people and communities across the nation by providing uncomplicated access to world-class legal services. Since its foundation in 2013, Gravis Law has grown from one location in Richland, WA, with five employees to seventeen locations across the country and more than 130 employees. Gravis Law leverages industry-leading technology and a team-based approach to bring exceptional legal solutions to all their markets.
For more information about Gravis Law PLLC and its legal services, please visit https://gravislaw.com/
