Brett Spooner Named One of Tri-Cities' 25 People of Influence for 2025
By: Gravis Law
Spooner, renowned for his visionary approach to merging legal and technological solutions, also serves on numerous Tri-Cities community and private boards, including chamber/community organizations and higher education boards/ sub-committees, as well as Gesa Credit Union, Brandcraft, Inc., Fuse SPC, Fuse Fund, and State of Motion Board of Directors. He also teaches business and law at Launch University, Fuse, and Washington State University Tri-Cities.
"Brett's inclusion in this list underscores his influence and the positive impact of his leadership not only within Gravis Law but also across the broader community," said Randi Johnson, Chief Engagement Officer at Gravis Law. "His achievements are a testament to the power of community-focused business practices, and his recognition as one of the 25 People of Influence is well-deserved."
Spooner's leadership and vision have led Gravis to serve the Tri-Cities community and expand additional locations across the nation. Firm values such as being committed to excellence, being intentionally entrepreneurial, investing in team & community, and being fun and effective have inspired employees working for the firm to deliver high-quality and world-class legal services. Looking forward, the firm continues its mission to make world-class legal services more accessible and uncomplicated.
"Hitting ten years in business for Gravis Law was a significant milestone," Spooner said. "Over the past ten years, we have been able to serve more than 70,000 clients, logged over 10,000 pro bono service hours, and donated millions of dollars to the 17+ local communities we serve. The future is bright, and I'm excited to see what is in store for the next ten years and beyond."
In addition to Brett Spooner's leadership, Gravis Law has been serving the Tri-Cities community for over a decade, actively engaging with local initiatives and contributing through hundreds of sponsorships to worthy organizations and events. Gravis Law has significantly contributed to community legal and business education and providing pro bono services to underrepresented populations. Most importantly, the firm embraces its core company value of striving to inspire civic-minded team members to create lasting impacts in the communities they serve and enjoy.
"I am honored to receive this recognition as one of Tri-Cities' 25 People of Influence," stated Spooner. "I believe it wouldn't have been possible without the incredible team and community with whom I have the privilege to work. Each achievement and initiative, from community give back to educational sponsorships, is a reflection of our collective effort to invest in and uplift the community we call home. Together, we aim to 'leave it better than we found it,' pushing forward to create a lasting impact."
Gravis Law PLLC serves people and communities across the nation by providing uncomplicated access to world-class legal services. Since its foundation in 2013, Gravis Law has grown from one location in Richland, WA, with five employees to seventeen locations across the country and more than 130 employees. Gravis Law leverages industry-leading technology and a team-based approach to bring exceptional legal solutions to all their markets.
For more information about Gravis Law PLLC and its legal services, please visit https://gravislaw.com/
