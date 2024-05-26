Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Gravis Law, PLLC. Celebrates Community Impact with the Gravis Gives STEM Scholarship
By: Gravis Law
This scholarship was created to recognize the impressive accomplishments of Prayrona Choudhury, a ninth-grade student at Hanford High School. Choudhury created "AquaTranslate,"
As part of our ongoing commitment to the community, Gravis Law launched a Facebook initiative to promote Choudhury's invention and identify bodies of water for her to test it. We pledged to contribute $1 to the scholarship fund for each share of our campaign post. This initiative not only amplified our impact but also demonstrated the power of our community in driving educational development.
"We were honored to help Prayrona test her invention, which will impact how marine biologists test water," Gravis Chief Engagement Officer Randi Johnson said. "That opportunity provided a path to support another student by creating the scholarship, a serendipitous avenue to further invest in the Tri-Cities community."
The scholarship recipient, Ryan Evans, began his STEM journey by purchasing a 3D printer at a local garage sale, leading to a range of independent projects involving creating prototypes and mastering complex digital design and fabrication. Evans' commitment and creative input in STEM fields showcase the goal of our program: to foster local talent and support educational projects that drive community progress and technological advancement. His accomplishments have not only showcased his incredible abilities but have also had a positive impact on the community, particularly through his involvement in Hanford area projects.
We extend our warmest congratulations to Evans on his well-deserved recognition and eagerly anticipate his future contributions to the STEM fields. Gravis Law remains steadfast in our commitment to empowering our community's youth through education, innovation, and active engagement. Let's celebrate Evans' achievements together and look forward to more initiatives from Gravis Law that will continue to make a lasting impact in our community and beyond.
Gravis Law PLLC serves people and communities across the nation by providing uncomplicated access to world-class legal services. Since being founded in 2013, Gravis Law has grown from one location in Richland, WA, with five employees to seventeen locations across the country and more than 150 employees. Gravis Law leverages industry-leading technology and a team-based approach to bring exceptional legal solutions to all their markets.
For more information about Gravis Law PLLC and its legal services, please visit https://gravislaw.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse