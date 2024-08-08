Follow on Google News
Gravis Law, PLLC Named in 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies
By: Gravis Law
Gravis Law is ranked the 4th fastest-growing company in Kennewick/Richland, 65th in the legal field nationally, and 70th overall in Washington state. These rankings show the company's commitment to building a community focused on growth and delivering outstanding legal services in various practice areas.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. The list recognizes the top-performing companies in the most vibrant sector of the American economy, which consists of independent small businesses. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."
Businesses are placed in order based on the increase in revenue percentage during a span of three years. To be eligible, companies must be based in the United States, privately owned, operating for profit, and autonomous—not part of another company as a subsidiary or division. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/
Brett Spooner, Founder and CEO of Gravis Law, expressed his excitement regarding the firm's most recent accomplishment:
Being included in the Inc. 5000 list showcases Gravis Law's position as a top player in the legal field and emphasizes its dedication to continual growth and high standards. The company is committed to its goal of uncomplicating legal challenges and providing high-quality legal services to everyone.
Gravis Law PLLC serves people and communities across the nation by providing uncomplicated access to world-class legal services. Since being founded in 2013, Gravis Law has grown from one location in Richland, WA, with five employees to twenty locations across the country and more than 150 employees. Gravis Law leverages industry-leading technology and a team-based approach to bring exceptional legal solutions to all their markets.
For more information about Gravis Law PLLC and its legal services, please visit https://gravislaw.com/
Contact
Gravis Law
***@gravislaw.com
