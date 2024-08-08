 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Law
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Richland
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2024
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

Follow on Google News

Gravis Law, PLLC Named in 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

By:
 
RICHLAND, Wash. - Aug. 13, 2024 - PRLog -- Gravis Law, PLLC is pleased to reveal its rank on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. This milestone marks the sixth time Gravis Law has been included on this list, demonstrating the firm's continued advancement and dedication to providing uncomplicated and accessible legal services.

Gravis Law is ranked the 4th fastest-growing company in Kennewick/Richland, 65th in the legal field nationally, and 70th overall in Washington state. These rankings show the company's commitment to building a community focused on growth and delivering outstanding legal services in various practice areas.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. The list recognizes the top-performing companies in the most vibrant sector of the American economy, which consists of independent small businesses. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Businesses are placed in order based on the increase in revenue percentage during a span of three years. To be eligible, companies must be based in the United States, privately owned, operating for profit, and autonomous—not part of another company as a subsidiary or division. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

Brett Spooner, Founder and CEO of Gravis Law, expressed his excitement regarding the firm's most recent accomplishment: "Being listed on the Inc. 5000 for the sixth time is more than just an accolade—it proves the team's dedication and effort. At Gravis Law, our goal is to simplify the law for all individuals. We are proud of our part in the community and our impact on economic growth at both the local and national levels. This recognition strengthens our dedication to keep on innovating and providing our clients with outstanding service and simplicity –Law Uncomplicated."

Being included in the Inc. 5000 list showcases Gravis Law's position as a top player in the legal field and emphasizes its dedication to continual growth and high standards. The company is committed to its goal of uncomplicating legal challenges and providing high-quality legal services to everyone.

Gravis Law PLLC serves people and communities across the nation by providing uncomplicated access to world-class legal services. Since being founded in 2013, Gravis Law has grown from one location in Richland, WA, with five employees to twenty locations across the country and more than 150 employees. Gravis Law leverages industry-leading technology and a team-based approach to bring exceptional legal solutions to all their markets.

For more information about Gravis Law PLLC and its legal services, please visit https://gravislaw.com/.

Contact
Gravis Law
***@gravislaw.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@gravislaw.com Email Verified
Tags:Law
Industry:Legal
Location:Richland - Washington - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gravis Law News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Aug 13, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share