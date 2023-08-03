Follow on Google News
The OSCR360 Team Returns from Indianapolis School Safety and Emergency Preparedness Conference
By: L-Tron
The conference included several compelling keynote presentations, NASRO certification courses, breakout educational sessions, networking events, and vendor exhibits. L-Tron's Trevor DiMarco and Julianne Pangal were available June 28-29 to demo the OSCR360 for Emergency Preparedness.
OSCR360 was well-received by both school resource officers and law enforcement agencies. Attendees recognized the value in utilizing OSCR360 in their schools, including the system's affordability, ease of use, and efficiency. Many potential users also liked how OSCR360 could be shared interdepartmentally or with neighboring jurisdictions for school documentation, officer training, and for crime/crash investigations. Additionally, OSCR360 can be installed within in-car police computers for patrol officers to review during their downtime or in case they need to respond to an emergency at a local school.
About L-Tron Corporation
For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business, and we are honored to "Back the Blue" in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. "Your Success is our Purpose."
