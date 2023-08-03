 

The OSCR360 Team Returns from Indianapolis School Safety and Emergency Preparedness Conference

By: L-Tron
 
INDIANAPOLIS - Aug. 8, 2023 - PRLog -- L-Tron's OSCR360 team has returned from the 2023 National Association for School Resource Officers (NASRO) National School Safety Conference. Held at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis, the NASRO Conference was geared at equipping school resource officers with the knowledge and tools they need to prepare for an emergency and to provide a safe campus environment.

The conference included several compelling keynote presentations, NASRO certification courses, breakout educational sessions, networking events, and vendor exhibits. L-Tron's Trevor DiMarco and Julianne Pangal were available June 28-29 to demo the OSCR360 for Emergency Preparedness.

OSCR360 was well-received by both school resource officers and law enforcement agencies. Attendees recognized the value in utilizing OSCR360 in their schools, including the system's affordability, ease of use, and efficiency. Many potential users also liked how OSCR360 could be shared interdepartmentally or with neighboring jurisdictions for school documentation, officer training, and for crime/crash investigations. Additionally, OSCR360 can be installed within in-car police computers for patrol officers to review during their downtime or in case they need to respond to an emergency at a local school.

OSCR360 is an emergency pre-planning tool (https://www.l-tron.com/oscr360-for-active-shooter-plannin...) that helps school districts and municipalities keep their students, teachers, and staff safe. OSCR comprehensively captures, stores, and organizes 360-degree images of classrooms, offices, hallways, entryways, outdoor environments, and more, to create a detailed virtual walkthrough of the entire school campus. OSCR360 empowers the school community by facilitating the creation of a detailed emergency plan, including integrating blueprints of the campus on Google Maps and a virtual walkthrough with labeled points of interest, such as entryways, exits, security systems, locking mechanisms, emergency equipment, and more.

For more information regarding how OSCR360 is used for emergency preparedness visit: https://www.l-tron.com/resource-page/active-shooter-pre-p...

About L-Tron Corporation

For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business, and we are honored to "Back the Blue" in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. "Your Success is our Purpose."

Contact
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
End
Source:L-Tron
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:School Safety
Industry:Education
Location:Indianapolis - Indiana - United States
Subject:Events
