OSCR360 Tablet Software Update v.93 Adds Advanced Mode
By: L-Tron
The latest release installs "Advanced Mode" capabilities for the OSCR360 camera. Users now have the option to adjust camera settings manually via the OSCR tablet, if they so desire.
The Advanced Mode option provides the user with additional control over the camera's settings, such as exposure, focus, white balance and more. The OSCR360 default option continues to be auto-mode and OSCR360 remains easy and simple to use out of the box.
OSCR360 users are encouraged to keep their maintenance plans up to date, enabling access to regular software updates and providing continual, 24/7/365 access to L-Tron's support team. During critical situations, agencies can experience peace of mind, knowing they can call for engineering and technical support anytime, day or night.
Each OSCR360 update is driven by the combined voices of law enforcement, investigators, and prosecutors from all over the country. L-Tron's in-house team of software developers and product engineers originally designed OSCR directly from public safety feedback. The team continues to gather, listen and respond to suggestions from current OSCR users, which drives future releases.
About OSCR360
OSCR's 360-degree spherical scene documentation creates a comprehensive virtual walkthrough of the scene and correlates any digital evidence. Investigators can return to the scene and share how it originally appeared. OSCR360 (https://www.L-
Please contact L-Tron directly for any questions regarding OSCR360 Tablet Software update v.93.
About L-Tron
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software solutions for the public sector, healthcare, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. OSCR360 was developed in-house by L-Tron's team of engineers, who collaborated closely with investigators, prosecutors, and jurors to develop the system. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We're pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence.
Media Contact
L-Tron
***@l-tron.com
585-383-0050
